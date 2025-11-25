Valereum Plc: Valereum Secures Major USD $200 Million Investment and Begins U.S. National Exchange Listing Process

GIBRALTAR, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valereum Plc has agreed a USD $200 million investment partnership with Valereum QGP-SP (a bespoke acquisition vehicle), which will significantly strengthen Valereum's liquidity and balance sheet, turbocharge growth, and expedite the pursuit of a NASDAQ/NYSE listing targeting H1 2026.

Valereum Plc will receive $200m of investment-grade asset-backed financing, yielding $10.5m payable to Valereum at a coupon of 5.25% per annum. In return, Valereum QGP-SP will receive a one-year option to acquire up to 49.9% of Valereum Plc, proportionate to the size and structure of capital committed.

Strengthening Valereum's Global Strategy

This funding allows Valereum to:

Strengthen the Company's capital position through substantial new equity backing.

Accelerate development of its AI-driven tokenisation and Royalty & Streaming platform, advancing the Company's next-gen digital market infrastructure, enhancing asset verification, risk modelling, and end-to-end issuance capabilities.

Build out its Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) allowing the Company to strategically accumulate and manage digital assets.

Pursue new acquisitions and partnerships to accelerate commercial development and diversify revenue streams.

Penetrate new markets and technology verticals to maximise shareholder value, broaden the Company's commercial footprint, and unlock additional revenue opportunities across complementary business verticals.

Advance its planned U.S. National Exchange listing to enhance global investor access and market visibility.

About Valereum QGP-SP

Valereum QGP-SP is a Cayman Islands Segregated Portfolio Company focused on secured, asset-backed Royalty & Streaming financing. Its structures combine traditional institutional underwriting with blockchain-driven transparency, tokenisation, and digital treasury innovation. All facilities are backed by verified, investment-grade assets and recorded on-chain for traceability under IFRS and US GAAP standards. Valereum QGP-SP is an institutional investment vehicle formed under QGP Photonics. For more information visit: https://www.qgphotonics.com.

All assets are underwritten by global rating agencies including S&P, Moody's, Fitch & A.M. Best, offering institutional validation and embedded credit protection.

About Valereum Plc

Valereum Plc is a UK-based fintech company focused on bridging traditional finance with emerging blockchain and digital asset technologies. The Company is developing regulated tokenisation platforms, digital asset infrastructure, and payments technologies designed to support the growing shift toward real-world asset (RWA) markets. Valereum's strategy is centred on building compliant, secure, and accessible digital financial systems that connect institutions, enterprises, and investors with the next generation of blockchain-enabled services. For more information visit: www.vlrm.com.

Leadership Commentary

Gary Cottle, Group CEO of Valereum, said:

"This unprecedented agreement reflects the level of institutional confidence in our strategy of uniting traditional finance with regulated digital markets. It gives us access to major capital that will drive expansion, innovation, and growth across our entire ecosystem."

James Bannon, Executive Chairperson of Valereum, added:

"We are entering a new era of scale and market leadership. With institutional backing and our U.S. listing process beginning, Valereum is now positioned to become a defining player in AI-driven tokenisation."

Pieter Scholtz, Managing Director, Quorium Global Photonics SPC shares:

"QGP is proud to partner with Valereum (VLRM) and their exceptional team. Together, we are combining disciplined, asset-backed capital with visionary digital innovation to unlock liquidity, accelerate strategic growth, and scale the Tokenisation ecosystem responsibly. This partnership sets a new standard for market leadership and long-term value creation."

Next Steps

The transaction is expected to close within approximately four weeks, following completion of due diligence and regulatory verification. A revised Board structure, including two QGP-appointed directors, will be announced on completion. Valereum QGP-SP will also participate in the Company's LTIP scheme as a key revenue generator.

More updates will follow as the partnership develops and with further additional news to come from Valereum.

For the full announcement please visit: https://vlrm.com/announcements/7278650.

