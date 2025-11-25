Greene Concepts Inc.: Posh Pantry Adds Greene Concepts to Its Premium CPG Lineup, Strengthening Be Water's Market Position

MARION, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water, is pleased to announce its selection for Posh Pantry's upcoming Pop-Up Campaign and Marketplace activation. This strategic opportunity places Greene Concepts within a curated retail ecosystem built to highlight innovative and fast-growing consumer brands.

Posh Pantry (shopposhpantry.com) is a specialty marketplace and product-discovery platform showcasing premium CPG products through retail pop-ups, online storefront features, influencer-driven campaigns, and community-focused events. As part of the Pop-Up Campaign, Greene Concepts will be featured across Posh Pantry's promotional channels, consumer engagement programs, and partner networks.

Participation in Posh Pantry's Marketplace offers several meaningful growth advantages for Greene Concepts, including:

Exposure to Trend-Seeking Premium Shoppers: Posh Pantry attracts consumers actively seeking unique, high-quality, better-for-you products-providing a strong alignment with the clean, naturally enriched profile of Be Water.

Access to Boutique Retailers and Specialty Buyers: Many small retailers, wellness shops, fitness studios, and boutique markets use Posh Pantry to discover new brands, increasing opportunities for Be Water to enter additional retail channels.

Influencer Engagement and Social Amplification: Greene Concepts gains access to Posh Pantry's influencer community, enabling authentic unboxings, endorsements, lifestyle integrations, and wider brand visibility across major social platforms.

Enhanced Social Proof Through Curated Selection: Posh Pantry's selective vetting process adds credibility and boosts consumer confidence-helping convert first-time buyers and drive repeat purchases.

Opportunities in Seasonal and Themed Campaigns: Be Water may be included in specialty collections, gift guides, wellness promotions, and seasonal showcases that broaden brand exposure and consumer reach.

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, shared:

"We are excited to be selected for Posh Pantry's national Pop-Up Campaign. This partnership introduces Be Water to a highly engaged customer base while strengthening our presence across the premium beverage and lifestyle market."

He added:

"Posh Pantry's influencer access, curated brand platform, and partner network will help accelerate our sales and increase nationwide awareness of our artesian spring water. We look forward to expanding our reach and introducing Be Water to thousands of new customers."

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

