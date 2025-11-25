Plantation, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AENT), a premier distributor and omnichannel fulfillment partner to the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry, supplying more than 340,000 unique SKUs across music, video, video games, licensed merchandise, and exclusive collectibles to over 35,000 retail and e-commerce storefronts, today announced that its management team will present at the upcoming Noble Capital Markets' 21st Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference on December 2-3, 2025, in Boca Raton, FL.

Held annually in South Florida, NobleCon brings together public company executives, institutional investors, family offices, and industry leaders for a high-impact, in-person experience.

Now in its 21st year, NobleCon21 is the premier forum for emerging growth companies, investor access, and networking, designed to maximize visibility and engagement for small and mid-cap companies through presentations, qualified one-on-one investor meetings and receptions.

Noble Capital Markets' 21st Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference

Dates: December 2-3, 2025

Location: Florida Atlantic University, Boca Raton, FL

Management will also be available during the event for one-on-one meetings with the investment community. To schedule a meeting, please contact your NobleCon representative or Alliance Entertainment IR by emailing AENT@redchip.com.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 340,000 unique in-stock SKUs - including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games - Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. The company's growing collectibles portfolio includes Handmade by Robots, a stylized vinyl figure line featuring licensed characters from leading entertainment franchises. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive licensing partnerships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance is a trusted partner to the world's top entertainment brands and retailers. Our omnichannel platform connects collectors and fans to the products, franchises, and experiences they love - across formats and generations. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

