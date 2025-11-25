Naturgy and BlueNewables are developing a 1 MW floating solar installation off Spain's Mediterranean coast, with two 500 kW units designed for open-sea operation and scheduled to begin testing in 2026.From pv magazine Spain Naturgy, through its Innovahub innovation platform, and Spanish startup BlueNewables are promoting a project to develop floating photovoltaic technology for open-sea environments. This initiative, which has received a grant from Spain's Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving (IDAE) under the Renmarinas program, aims to explore new renewable solutions that contribute ...

