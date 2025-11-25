A research team led by Washington State University has developed a cloud-based system for trading and sharing energy from solar panels and batteries within a neighbourhood. The concept displayed potential energy cost savings of around 12% over a five-day test period.Research led by Washington State University has developed and tested an electricity trading system for solar and battery storage within a shared neighborhood. The research presents a model for sharing energy from distributed assets such as solar panels and batteries at the local level, similar to trading at the transmission level. ...

