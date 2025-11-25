Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - Koulou Gold Corp. ("Koulou" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at its wholly owned Sakassou and Kouto projects.

Sakassou Project Drill Program

The 10,000-metre drill program at Sakassou, consisting of 5,000 metres of reverse circulation (RC) drilling and 5,000 metres of diamond drilling, is focused on expanding mineralization along the Bravo West trend and testing several parallel lenses across an additional 2.8 kilometres of strike (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Plan map of Auger results (left) and planned drilling areas with major structures, auger results and historical drilling results (right)

The 5,000-metre diamond drill program will systematically test approximately 1.2 kilometres of strike length and up to 300 metres vertical depth beneath Bravo West (Figures 1 & 2). Drilling is designed to evaluate the geometry of mineralized shoots associated with measured fold hinges and to follow up on parallel lenses identified through prior drilling and auger results.

The 5,000-metre RC program will extend coverage a further 2.0 kilometres to the northeast, targeting new artisanal workings and mineralized sandstone lenses outlined by recent auger drilling. The program will also test a newly identified 50-metre-wide gold-in-saprolite anomaly south of Echo, representing a high-priority near-surface target (Figure 1).





Figure 2. Bravo West long section and 2025 drill plan. Red arrows show orientation of measured fold hinges tested as potential mineralized shoots

Kouto Project Maiden Drill Program

The maiden drill program at Kouto is designed to systematically test key geological and structural features within a 10 by 5-kilometre gold-in-soil corridor. Priority targets include a 15-kilometre faulted contact between deep-water sediments and volcano-sedimentary rocks, and a parallel 12 kilometre sheared mafic intrusion, both of which appear to control mineralization across the project (Figure 3).

Phase 1 includes 6,600 metres of tip-to-tail fences across these corridors, guided by detailed airborne magnetics, ground IP surveys, surficial geochemistry, and artisanal exposures. A further 4,400 metres is planned for Phase 2, contingent on positive initial results. Follow-up lines will step out 200 metres on either side of the Phase 1 fences to expand testing of these mineralized trends.

Alex Ruggieri, CEO of Koulou Gold, stated, "This is our most aggressive step-out program at Sakassou, testing more than three times the depth and strike previously drilled. Our aim is to demonstrate scale by expanding Bravo West, evaluating parallel zones, and following up on the new saprolite anomaly at Echo. These results will be critical in defining the potential of this emerging gold discovery."

He added, "At Kouto, we are launching the first systematic drill test of a district-scale target in a highly endowed belt. The structural setting, geophysics, and geochemistry all point to a compelling discovery opportunity, and we're excited to begin unlocking its potential."

Figure 3. Kouto project geological map, soil sampling results, artisanal pits, and planned drilling targets

Koulou Project Portfolio

Sakassou - Located in central Côte d'Ivoire the 396.9 km² Sakassou permit lies within the Bouaflé Greenstone Belt, approximately 35 kilometres northwest of Perseus Mining's ("Perseus") Yaouré mine (3.58 Moz Au resources inclusive of 1.44 Moz Au reserves)*. Sakassou hosts multiple targets defined by strong gold-in-soil anomalies, extensive artisanal workings, and drilling, including Koulou's Bravo West discovery where Koulou drilled 2.38 g/t Au over 33 metres (21BWRC-014) in 2021. Bravo remains open at depth and along strike to the northeast.

Kouto - Located in northwestern Côte d'Ivoire the 298.5 km² Kouto permit lies within the highly endowed Boundiali-Syama Greenstone Belt, home to major deposits including Perseus' Sissingué mine (0.38 Moz Au resources exclusive of 0.24 Moz Au reserves)*, Resolute Mining's Syama mine (9.96 Moz Au resources inclusive of 4.13 Moz Au reserves)**, Montage Gold's Koné project (6.06 Moz Au resources inclusive of 4.01 Moz Au reserves)***, and Aurum Resources' recently discovered 2.41 Moz Au**** resource at its Boundiali project, contiguous to Kouto. Koulou has made a true grassroots discovery, starting with anomalous stream-sediment results that highlighted several prospective catchments. Follow-up soil sampling then defined a 10 by 5-kilometre gold-in-soil anomaly.

Assuéfry - Located in northeastern Côte d'Ivoire the 335.9 km² Assuéfry permit is located within the same Tarkwaian-equivalent basin, volcanic sequences, and major structural corridor that host Endeavour's Assafou discovery (4.60 Moz Au resources inclusive of 4.12 Moz Au reserves)***** immediately adjacent to the permit boundary. Historical work has outlined a 15 by 3-kilometre gold-in-soil anomaly, representing a large-scale, untested target in a highly fertile geological setting.

Figure 4. Regional geology with significant gold deposits, and Koulou project locations

Qualified Person

Mr. Arnaud Fontaine, P.Geo. (APGO no. 3570), PhD., consultant to the Company, a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument NI43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release.

This news release may contain information about adjacent properties on which the Company does not have an interest. The Qualified Person has not verified the information, and it is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Company's properties.

About Koulou Gold Corp.

Koulou Gold Corp. is a private mineral exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia and headquartered in both Vancouver, Canada and Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire. The Company is focused on gold exploration with a portfolio of ten exploration permits and applications, covering a total area of 3,492km² in highly prospective regions of Côte d'Ivoire.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Alex Ruggieri, CFA

CEO and Director

Koulou Gold Corp.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing these forward-looking statements are reasonable based upon the information currently available to management as of the date hereof, actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Readers are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. It is important to note that results on adjacent properties are not necessarily indicative of the results on Koulou's properties. Except where required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

