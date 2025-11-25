emnify, a global leader in cloud-native IoT connectivity, is advancing its innovation leadership through participation in ORIGAMI (Optimized Resource Integration and Global Architecture for Mobile Infrastructure for 6G), an EU-funded research project developing the architectural foundations of next-generation mobile networks.

emnify Advances 6G Innovation Through EU-Funded ORIGAMI Project

As the industry looks toward the 6G era, ORIGAMI brings together leading European research institutions and technology companies including Telefónica Research, NEC Laboratories Europe, and the University of Würzburg to design a more intelligent, global, and sustainable communications infrastructure. The project is funded by the European Commission under the Smart Networks and Services Joint Undertaking (SNS JU) within the Horizon Europe program.

Shaping the architecture of 6G

The ORIGAMI project aims to overcome the architectural limitations of current 5G systems by developing a Global Service-Based Architecture (GSBA), a Zero-Trust Exposure Layer (ZTL), and a Compute Continuum Layer (CCL). Together, these innovations will define a new blueprint for globally interoperable, secure, and efficient 6G networks -unlocking applications that demand ultra-low latency, massive scalability and seamless integration between terrestrial and satellite infrastructures.

Within the consortium, emnify serves as the use-case provider for global operator scenarios, leveraging its experience in cloud-native IoT connectivity. Through its work, emnify demonstrates how next-generation connectivity platforms can simplify global operations and make IoT communication more transparent, reliable and secure.

"At emnify, we believe that deep collaboration between industry and academia is key to shaping the networks of the future," said Martin Giess, Co-founder and founding CTO at emnify. "By contributing real-world IoT operator use cases to ORIGAMI, we're ensuring that 6G architectures evolve to better support global providers like us and ultimately, empower enterprises worldwide."

Driving innovation from Germany

In September this year, emnify hosted the ORIGAMI consortium meeting in Würzburg, ahead of the project's mid-term review. During the review, emnify showcased an observability platform for globally distributed latency and availability monitoring of roaming partners, developed within the project. The demonstration highlighted how emnify's technology can enhance visibility and reliability in complex international network environments, a key capability for the success of future 6G systems.

"The insights we gain from ORIGAMI directly inform the evolution of our platform," said Artur Michalczyk, Chief Technology Officer at emnify. "We're not only preparing for the 6G era we're helping define how IoT devices will connect, communicate and stay secure on a global scale."

Expanding research with the University of Würzburg

Building on the success of ORIGAMI, emnify has also received approval for a new research initiative, NaSA-OMI, funded by the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy. Conducted in collaboration with the University of Würzburg, NaSA-OMI explores Network Intelligence and Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN), including the integration of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites.

The project focuses on applying advanced AI techniques to detect network anomalies, improve security, and enhance reliability-further reinforcing emnify's leadership in intelligent IoT connectivity.

"Collaborations like NaSA-OMI enable us to look beyond current product capabilities and develop the building blocks for the next generation of IoT connectivity," said Prof. Tobias Hoßfeld, Chair of Communication Networks at the University of Würzburg. "emnify's practical experience with a broad range of IoT use cases and device types brings invaluable insight to our research."

A commitment to innovation and collaboration

Through ORIGAMI and NaSA-OMI, emnify demonstrates its ongoing commitment to innovation, sustainability and cross-industry collaboration. By combining research and real-world expertise, emnify contributes to shaping a connected future that is more intelligent, accessible and secure.

Acknowledgements

The ORIGAMI project (Grant Agreement No. 101139270) is funded by the European Commission as part of the Smart Networks and Services Joint Undertaking (SNS JU) under the Horizon Europe program. The NaSA-OMI project is funded by the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy.

For more information about ORIGAMI, visit https://sns-origami.eu.

To learn more about emnify's innovation and research initiatives, visit emnify.com

About emnify

emnify is the world's leading provider of cloud-native cellular connectivity for modern IoT solutions. Its IoT SuperNetwork connects devices in over 190 countries with enterprise-grade security, real-time monitoring, and flexible eSIM profile provisioning -empowering businesses to scale without limitations.

