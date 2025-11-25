Paulaner Brauerei Gruppe: Paulaner Appoints Heineken Korea as New Distribution Partner

MUNICH, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paulaner, one of Germany's most renowned traditional breweries, announced that it will transition its official distribution partnership in Korea from Hitejinro to Heineken Korea effective January 1, 2026. The Paulaner Brewery Group emphasized that the move is part of a broader strategic restructuring of its global distribution framework.

Paulaner has long been one of the strongest German beer brands in the Korean imported beer market. Despite an overall 3% decline in total beer imports last year, Paulaner recorded 2.2% growth, underscoring the brand's continued momentum and strong consumer appeal in Korea. Paulaner expressed deep appreciation for Hitejinro, which has played a key role for many years in building the brand's presence and market foundation in Korea. The Munich-based brewery praised Hitejinro's professionalism, market expertise, and long-term dedication, acknowledging their significant contribution to the brand's development.

"This was not an easy decision for us," said Jörg Biebernick, CEO of Paulaner Brewery. "We achieved a great deal together with Hitejinro. The change is not due to operational issues but is part of a long-term internal strategy. Paulaner Brewery Group has maintained a joint venture with Heineken for nearly 25 years, and this deeply rooted partnership will allow us to further develop Korean market by leveraging our internal set ups the best possible way."

Heineken Korea, the new distribution partner, brings extensive experience in the premium beverage sector and has a strong focus on the sales and marketing of imported beers. Within the framework of the existing joint venture, Paulaner plans to optimize its international distribution structures and enhance synergies to support sustainable growth in the Korean market. "We are proud to become Paulaner's new distribution partner in Korea. With our long-standing joint venture and strong expertise in premium imported beers, we look forward to supporting Paulaner's next phase of growth in the Korean market" said Heineken Korea General Manager Mika Vainio.

Biebernick added that "Korea remains one of our most important international markets," and expressed its commitment to continuing to deliver great value to Korean consumers through the new partnership.

