Ritani Launches IGI-Certified Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry Collection: Brilliant, Sustainable and Effortless

Finding the Perfect Diamond Jewelry Piece Just Got a Little Easier

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / Ritani, the New York-based fine jewelry retailer known for its commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and ethical sourcing, is excited to introduce its IGI-certified lab-grown diamond jewelry collection, featuring 14kt white and yellow gold tennis bracelets, necklaces, studs, hoops, and engagement rings - offering customers premium diamonds without the stress of selecting individual stones.

Multi Shape Lab-Grown Diamond Tennis Bracelet in 14kt Yellow Gold



No need to agonize over selecting the "right" diamond - these pieces are carefully curated for buyers to enjoy premium diamonds that are beautiful, ethically made, and ready to wear. Plus, they come at a price that makes indulging yourself or gifting someone special a little easier on the wallet.

"This new lab-grown diamond collection is designed for those who want the luxury of Ritani's craftsmanship with the confidence of IGI certification," said Marisa de la Torre, Director of eCommerce at Ritani. "We've made it easier than ever for buyers to own diamonds that are ethically created, expertly cut, and dazzlingly beautiful. These pieces are designed to impress, without the guesswork."

Each piece in the collection is carefully curated to highlight the superior brilliance of lab-grown diamonds while maintaining Ritani's exacting standards for cut, clarity, and design. Buyers can enjoy exceptional quality at a compelling price, knowing every diamond is certified by the International Gemological Institute (IGI). This collection is ideal for customers who want a premium diamond experience without navigating the complexities of diamond selection.

With the holiday season approaching, the lab-grown diamond collection is especially suited for last-minute gifting. Many pieces are available with quick turnaround times, making it simple to give a meaningful, luxurious gift that will delight loved ones. Whether it's a sparkling tennis bracelet for a special occasion or a timeless engagement ring, these pieces offer style, elegance, and thoughtful convenience.

The entire collection is 45% off with code BD45 for a limited time. The piece pictured is a Multi Shape Lab-Grown Diamond Tennis Bracelet in 14kt yellow gold. Shop the IGI-Certified Lab-Grown Diamond Jewelry Collection at ritani.com.

SOURCE: Ritani

