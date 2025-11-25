Clover Security Launches with $36M to Redefine Product Security for the AI Era

Backed by Notable Capital and Team8, Clover defines design as the foundation of modern product security

TEL AVIV, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / Product security company Clover today announced $36 million in funding to secure the AI-native product wave. The company's funding round was led by Notable Capital and Team8 with participation from SVCI. Clover Security is also backed by industry heavy weights, including Wiz co-founders Assaf Rappaport and Yinon Costica, Shlomo Kramer of Cato Networks, Rene Bonvanie, and executives from Snyk, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Atlassian, and Google.

AI is transforming software development, making it faster and more complex than ever. But most security tooling still focuses on detecting vulnerabilities after they've already been introduced.

Clover flips that model by embedding AI agents into tools like Confluence, Jira, GitHub, Cursor, and Slack to detect design flaws early and enable developers to build securely from the start. Its AI agents replicate the thinking of experienced security engineers, understand how systems behave, anticipate where security flaws can show up, and apply security principles long before development begins. As a result, security teams are relieved from repetitive manual work, while developers receive real-time security feedback within their everyday workflows.

"Existing security tools are reactive, forcing teams to fight fires instead of preventing them." said Alon Kollmann, Co-Founder and CEO of Clover. "In today's world of AI-native development, that model no longer works. Teams are moving faster and building more than ever. Security teams are left alone to manage unprecedented complexity. Clover changes that by helping product security teams scale by working where products start, in design."

Clover is already deployed at dozens of companies across banking, enterprise technology, and fintech, including Fortune 500 companies. Its customer base includes Udemy, ServiceTitan, Lemonade, PROS, and Virgin Money, as well as leading private innovators such as Plaid, Notion, Neo4j, and Lead Bank, representing a combined ecosystem of public-market leaders and multi-billion-dollar private-market unicorns adopting design-driven security practices.

"It's rare to see a security startup reach millions in ARR while operating in stealth," says Oren Yunger, Managing Partner at Notable Capital. "That kind of growth doesn't happen by chance. Clover is not just keeping up with the AI-native era, but delivering the security foundation this generation of software needs."

"As a product security leader, my biggest challenge has always been scale," says Iain Mulholland, Cloud CISO at Google Cloud and an advisor to Clover . "There are never enough security engineers. Clover's design-led approach to product security really excites me because it directly tackles that challenge."

About Clover Security

Founded in 2023 by product security veterans Alon Kollmann and Or Chen, Clover Security delivers "design-led product security", embedding AI agents from design to code to secure software products by design. With the new funding, Clover is expanding its product and go-to-market teams to meet rising demand for design-led security.

