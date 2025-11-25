Anzeige
Dienstag, 25.11.2025
Goldrausch 2.0: 60% Insideranteil - warum dieser Gold-Explorer als Geheimtipp gilt
25.11.2025 16:02 Uhr
Dempsey Auction Company Announces Landmark National Liquidation of 45+ Income-Producing Residential Properties in Rome, Georgia

Absolute Auction Scheduled for December 11, 2025

ROME, GA / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / Dempsey Auction Company is proud to unveil one of the most significant investment opportunities to hit the Southeast real estate market in decades: the absolute liquidation of a premier 45+ property residential portfolio located throughout Floyd County, Georgia. This high-profile auction will take place on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at 1:00 PM ET, at The Exchange, 232 Glenn Milner Blvd in Rome, with live on-site and simulcast online bidding available to a national audience.

This remarkable offering includes 36 single-family rental homes, 3 duplexes, 2 triplexes, and 8 vacant residential building lots, all selling ABSOLUTE - regardless of price. The portfolio features properties strategically positioned in several of Rome's strongest and most historically stable rental corridors, including Armuchee, Shannon/Model, Maple Avenue, North Rome, and West Rome.

The scope and diversity of this auction make it a rare find for both seasoned investors and new buyers seeking immediate income potential, long-term appreciation, or redevelopment opportunities. Properties will be offered individually, giving bidders at every level the chance to participate.

"Dempsey Auction Company is honored to bring a portfolio of this scale to the market," said the company's leadership team. "Rome continues to attract investment and growth across all economic sectors, and this auction represents an unmatched opportunity to acquire income-producing real estate in a community with strong fundamentals and long-term potential."

A Market Positioned for Continued Growth
Rome, Georgia has maintained consistent upward momentum in population, employment, and rental demand, fueled by:

  • A growing regional healthcare hub

  • Expanding educational institutions, including local school systems and colleges

  • Continued manufacturing and logistics investment

  • Strong occupancy rates and steady rental performance across key submarkets

With its diversified composition and prime locations, this portfolio aligns well with current market trends and offers scalable options for both small buyers and institutional investors.

Auction Details

Auction Date & Time:
Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 1:00 PM ET

Auction Location:
The Exchange at Dempsey Auction
232 Glenn Milner Blvd
Rome, GA 30161

Bidding Format:
Live on-site with simultaneous online bidding

Portfolio Overview:

  • 36 Single-Family Homes

  • 3 Duplexes

  • 2 Triplexes

  • 8 Vacant Building Lots

Full parcel information and property addresses are available directly through Dempsey Auction Company.

Inspection & Access:
Many properties are tenant-occupied. Out of respect for residents, inspection requests must be submitted at least 48 hours in advance.

Terms & Conditions:

  • 10% down payment required on sale day

  • Balance due within 30 days

  • 10% Buyer's Premium applies

Broker Participation:
Licensed real estate brokers are encouraged to participate. Paid referral commissions are available for registered brokers whose clients successfully close.

About Dempsey Auction Company
Dempsey Auction of Rome, GA is a 4th-generation auction company specializing in real estate, commercial, raw Land, and other assets of value for attorneys, banks, government agencies, and private individuals. https://dempseyauction.com/

Contact Information

Chase Tolbert
Vice President of Online Sales
ctolbert@dempseyauction.com
7062660707

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/1139535662

SOURCE: Dempsey Auction Co



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/dempsey-auction-company-announces-landmark-national-liquidation-of-45-income-producing-1105777

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
