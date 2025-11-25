SNH Capital Partners Completes Strategic Investment in Arctic Fisheries

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / SNH Capital Partners ("SNH") announces a strategic investment in Arctic Fisheries, LLC ("Arctic Fisheries"), a leading importer of premium seafood products sold to customers throughout the United States.

"We chose to partner with SNH because of their focus on long-term partnership and the breadth of resources that Arctic Fisheries can leverage. We are thrilled to have the ability to utilize a vast suite of resources that could generate significant growth potential for the company. Their business expertise and set of proven playbooks will be a great resource for Arctic Fisheries as we continue our long history of growth and success," said Michael Kotok, CEO of Arctic Fisheries.

With roots dating back over 100 years, Buffalo, New York-based Arctic Fisheries has become a leading importer of premium seafood products such as groundfish, crab, and lobster, to customers nationwide. Through deep-rooted relationships with a worldwide supplier network, Arctic Fisheries procures high-quality, premium seafood valued by its foodservice customer base. Michael Kotok will remain a shareholder post-transaction and continue leading Arctic Fisheries alongside his experienced team.

"Arctic Fisheries - with its long history, strong relationships with suppliers and customers, and premium product offering - is well positioned to accelerate its market-leading presence within the seafood value chain," said Jevin Sackett, CEO of SNH. "We look forward to working with Michael and the management team to grow the company in both existing and new markets."

"SNH remains active in evaluating and partnering with seafood industry leaders, and we are excited for the Arctic Fisheries team to join the portfolio. We believe Arctic Fisheries represents a highly differentiated platform in the seafood importing sector that is both valued and trusted by suppliers and customers. The company's expertise and deep knowledge of the seafood industry will enable it to continue its growth trajectory," Aditya Dabas, a Managing Director at SNH, added.

About SNH Capital Partners

SNH Capital Partners is a U.S.-based private investment firm that invests in middle-market companies. SNH maintains a long-term investment approach focused on sustainable, scalable, and profitable growth across the middle market. SNH's long-dated hold strategy allows the firm to support leadership teams over time, build a strategic presence in each of its key industries, and grow platforms across target sectors. By generating annual earnings growth through operational excellence and optimal capital redeployment, SNH's portfolio companies continue to scale both organically and strategically, driving SNH's continued status as a top-tier performer relative to traditional private equity benchmarks. For more information, please visit www.snhcapitalpartners.com.

SOURCE: SNH Capital Partners

Related Images

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/snh-capital-partners-completes-strategic-investment-in-arctic-fi-1106468