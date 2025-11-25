Certification reinforces Behavox's leadership in ethical AI practices across global compliance ecosystems

Behavox, the AI company that transforms data into insights that safeguard and enhance businesses, today announced its successful certification to ISO/IEC 42001:2023, the world's first international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS).

This milestone certifies and furthers Behavox's commitment to explainable, responsible and transparent use of AI.

Behavox's ISO 42001 certification furthers its commitment to responsible AI as a leader in providing AI across its ecosystem of Archive, Quantum, Mosaic, Pathfinder and Polaris. Amid rapid AI advancements and widespread adoption, Behavox remains committed to:

Continuously improving its AI management system; Meeting and setting the standard for AI governance for customers and competitors; Identifying and acting on opportunities to build and maintain trust in its AI powered ecosystem and services.

This certification will also assist customers with supporting their own compliance efforts by leveraging certified AI services and demonstrating their commitment to using AI technologies that have been developed responsibly.

The ISO 42001 certification confirms that an accredited and independent third party, Prescient Security, has validated the full scope of Behavox's Artificial Intelligence Management System, which supports the development, deployment, integration, and delivery of Behavox's AI-driven ecosystem.

This includes the work of Behavox's Data Science organization, encompassing AI Engineering, AI Research, Data QA, ML Operations, and AI Compliance teams.

"This certification validates our deep commitment to ethical AI, risk-based governance, and operational excellence," said Tigran Petrosyan, Head of Security and AI Governance Lead at Behavox. "By aligning our AI practices with ISO/IEC 42001, we not only meet global standards but go beyond them to set the benchmark for responsible AI in compliance and risk management."

The certification scope reflects Behavox's role as an AI Provider, AI Producer, and AI System Integrator, and includes its market leading Quantum solution, an AI-powered communication supervision platform used by top financial institutions and multinational clients for effective and efficient preventive and detective controls.

Behavox's AIMS is built on a robust governance model that ensures:

Accountability and human oversight across the AI lifecycle

across the AI lifecycle Structured risk management and AI impact assessments

and AI impact assessments Bias and fairness auditing for high-risk AI models

for high-risk AI models Alignment with global laws and standards , including the EU AI Act , Colorado AI Act, EU MAR, GDPR, CCPA, DORA, ESMA, NFA, FINRA, PDPA, MAS, JSDA, IIROC and SR 11-7

, including the , and Continuous improvement via internal audits, management reviews, and external stakeholder engagement

"As regulators, customers, and society demand more accountability in AI, this certification shows we're not just using AI we're governing it responsibly. With the ISO 42001 certification, we encourage our customers, the market and our competitors to raise their understanding and standards on AI governance."

added Nabeel Ebrahim, Chief Revenue Officer at Behavox.

This achievement positions Behavox as one of the first RegTech companies globally to implement and certify an AI governance framework aligned with ISO/IEC 42001:2023, placing it at the forefront of responsible AI adoption across financial services, energy, insurance, telecommunication and other regulated enterprises.

