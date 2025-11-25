Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market worth US$6.46 billion by 2030 with 6.3% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market, valued at US$4.48 billion in 2024, stood at US$4.75 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 6.3% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$6.46 billion by the end of the period. This growth is driven by rising demand for advanced diagnostic testing, growing pet ownership, and increased spending on animal health. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of zoonotic and chronic animal diseases, the expansion of the livestock population, and heightened awareness regarding preventive veterinary care are boosting market adoption.

As traditional in-house testing becomes limited in scope and efficiency, the shift toward outsourcing to specialized reference laboratories presents significant opportunities for service providers. Moreover, collaborations between veterinary hospitals and reference labs, along with the integration of digital pathology, are creating new growth avenues. However, challenges such as high testing costs, a shortage of skilled laboratory personnel, and stringent regulatory requirements for test validation may restrict market expansion to some extent. Additionally, maintaining consistent turnaround times for high testing volumes and ensuring biosafety compliance remain major concerns for leading market players.

The veterinary reference laboratory market is witnessing rapid technological advancement driven by innovation in diagnostic methodologies, automation, and molecular testing. Market participants are increasingly focusing on developing advanced diagnostic panels, integrating AI-driven data analysis, and expanding assay menus to enhance accuracy, efficiency, and turnaround time. The adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS), PCR-based diagnostics, immunodiagnostics, and high-throughput analyzers has significantly improved disease detection capabilities across companion and livestock animals.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=256972714

Browse in-depth TOC on "Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market"

450 - Tables

60 - Figures

450 - Pages

By service, the service types in the veterinary reference laboratory market are clinical chemistry, hematology, immunodiagnostics, molecular diagnostics, urinalysis, histopathology, cytology, and microbiology. Within this portfolio, the molecular diagnostics segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This rapid growth is driven by the rising adoption of PCR, qPCR, RT-PCR, and next-generation sequencing (NGS) for early and accurate detection of infectious agents, genetic disorders, and emerging zoonotic threats. The increasing demand for high-sensitivity testing, advancements in assay automation, and the integration of AI-supported molecular analysis are further accelerating the adoption of molecular diagnostic services across veterinary hospitals, clinics, and research institutions. Additionally, growing awareness of preventive health screening and the need for definitive diagnostics in complex cases continue to position molecular diagnostics as the fastest-advancing segment in the market.

By animal type, the veterinary reference laboratory market is segmented into companion animals and livestock animals. Companion animals accounted for the largest market share in 2024. The dominance of this segment is driven by the rising global pet population, increased spending on pet health, and the growing adoption of advanced diagnostic testing in small animal practices. Higher incidence of chronic diseases, greater awareness of preventive care, and the expanding availability of specialized diagnostic panels for dogs and cats further support segment growth. Additionally, the rapid integration of molecular diagnostics, digital pathology, and AI-enabled diagnostic tools in companion animal care is accelerating demand, making it the fastest-expanding segment throughout the forecast period. Within the companion animal segment, dogs accounted for the largest market share.

By End User, between 2025 and 2030, point-of-care (POC)/ in-house labs are expected to be the fastest-growing end-use segment. Veterinary practices are increasingly adopting compact, easy-to-use analyzers for routine tests such as chemistry, hematology, and infectious disease screening. The key drivers are the need for faster results, quicker clinical decision-making, and reduced dependency on external labs for time-sensitive tests. Smaller practices also prefer POC solutions because they improve efficiency, enhance client satisfaction, and help reduce overall turnaround time. As costs of POC analyzers continue to decrease and technology becomes more user-friendly, adoption is expected to grow rapidly across both small and mid-sized veterinary clinics.

By geography, Regionally, the veterinary reference laboratory market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2024, accounting for 43.3% of the global revenue. This leadership is primarily driven by the high adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, the strong presence of leading veterinary reference lab providers (such as IDEXX Laboratories, Zoetis, and Mars Veterinary Health), and a well-established veterinary healthcare infrastructure. The region's growing focus on preventive animal care and increasing expenditure on pet health services have further strengthened its market position. Within North America, the US held the largest share due to a high companion animal population, increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases, and the widespread availability of specialized diagnostic services. The country also benefits from a strong network of veterinary hospitals and partnerships between clinics and reference laboratories, ensuring consistent test volumes and rapid turnaround times. Meanwhile, Canada is experiencing steady growth, supported by rising pet adoption, expanding veterinary service capacity, and increasing government and private investments in veterinary diagnostics and digital laboratory infrastructure.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=256972714

The prominent players in the veterinary software market are IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US), Mars, Incorporated (US), Zoetis services LLC(US), GD (Netherlands), Laboklin GmbH & Co KG (Germany), CVS Limited (UK), National Veterinary Services Laboratory USDA- APHIS (US), Animal and Plant Health Agency (UK), ICAR-NIVEDI (India), National Veterinary Services (UK), Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) (US), Animal Health Diagnostic Center, Cornell University (US), Colorado State University (Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory) (US), Biobest Laboratories ltd (UK), Private Veterinary Clinic San Marco Srl Unipersonale (Italy), Royal Veterinary college, University of London (UK), University of Guelph, Animal Health Laboratory (Canada), Vaxxinova (Germany), Mira Vista Labs (US), Ellie Diagnostics (Germany), Protatek International, Inc. (US), The Pirbright Institute (UK), CVR Laboratory (CVRL) (UAE), Veterinary Pathology Group (UK), , and Friedrich-Loeffler-Institut (Germany).

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (US):

IDEXX Laboratories is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for companion animals, livestock & poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. The company operates through four segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG); Water Quality Products (Water); Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD); and Others.

The Companion Animal Group is further segmented into CAG Diagnostics recurring, CAG Diagnostics capital-instruments, and Veterinary software, services and Diagnostic imaging systems. The CAG Diagnostics recurring segment is split into IDEXX VetLab Consumables, Rapid Assay Products, Reference Laboratory Diagnostic and Consulting Services, and CAG Diagnostics Services & Accessories. The Veterinary Reference Laboratory services fall under the "Reference Laboratory Diagnostic and Consulting Services" sub-segment of CAG. The company offers commercial reference laboratory diagnostics and consulting services to veterinarians in many developed nations worldwide. It also includes customers in the US, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, and South Korea, through approximately 80 laboratories.

Mars, Incorporated (US)

Mars, Incorporated stands as one of the major global players in the pet healthcare industry, providing an extensive array of services. The company operates through three primary business segments: Mars Petcare, Mars Snacking, and Mars Food & Nutrition.

Veterinary Reference Laboratory (VRL) services are delivered through the Mars Petcare business segment, via multiple subsidiary brands and acquired businesses that operate reference laboratories, specialized testing, and diagnostic consulting services. Key brands/subsidiaries providing VRL services under Mars Petcare include Antech Diagnostics, SYNLAB Vet (assets acquired from SYNLAB Group for the vet business), Cerba Vet/Antagene (from Cerba HealthCare Group transactions), and businesses acquired with Heska. Each of these operates reference-lab capabilities, specialized testing portfolios, or complementary diagnostic services. Mars's Petcare brands and services reach pets and pet owners in more than 130 countries, employing 100,000 Petcare Associates across various regions. The veterinary reference laboratory footprint is global and has been expanded through the Antech network in North America, targeted investments and new facilities, as well as European expansions and acquisitions (SYNLAB Vet, Cerba Vet/Antagene) to strengthen European lab capacity.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

Companion Animal Diagnostics Market

Veterinary Diagnostics Market

Veterinary Imaging Market

Veterinary Ultrasound Market

Get access to the latest updates on Veterinary Reference Laboratory Companies and Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/veterinary-reference-laboratory-market-worth-us6-46-billion-by-2030-with-6-3-cagr--marketsandmarkets-302625366.html