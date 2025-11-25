Reinforces Eutelsat's role as a trusted partner in Latin America's media ecosystem

Agreement ensures the continued distribution of digital cinema and live content via EUTELSAT 65 West A

Strengthening Eutelsat's leadership in secure, large-scale content delivery for the region's cinema industry

Eutelsat (ISIN: FR0010221234 Euronext Paris London Stock Exchange: ETL) today announced the renewal of its long-standing partnership with Cinecolor Group, one of Latin America's premier media and cinema service providers.

Through this multi-year agreement, Cinecolor Group will continue to leverage the EUTELSAT 65 West A satellite to distribute feature films and live event content to theatres across Latin America. The renewed collaboration secures the continued use of C-band capacity, ensuring reliable, high-quality, and secure content delivery to hundreds of cinemas from Mexico to Brazil.

The partnership between Eutelsat and Cinecolor Group has played a central role in the development of the region's digital cinema distribution network, enabling studios, content owners, and exhibitors to modernize their delivery workflows through efficient, satellite-based solutions.

J. Ignacio González-Núñez, RVP Americas Sales Eutelsat's Video Business Unit said, "This renewal with Cinecolor Group/Chile Films reflects a partnership built on reliability, trust, and innovation. Eutelsat continues to support the delivery of high-value cinema and live event content across Latin America, ensuring secure and seamless distribution through our EUTELSAT 65 West A satellite."

David Trejo, Commercial Director, Cinecolor Sat Division, Cinecolor Group said, "At the Cinecolor Group, we are pleased to renew our long-standing partnership with Eutelsat, a company that has consistently demonstrated technological excellence and operational reliability. This renewed agreement underscores our ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, dependable, and secure content distribution across Latin America. We continue to rely on satellite as a critical pillar of our operations, as it provides the robustness, scalability, and content-security standards required to ensure that cinemas throughout the region receive timely, protected, and uninterrupted access to premier audiovisual content."

About Eutelsat

Eutelsat is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. Eutelsat was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 34 Geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. Eutelsat addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes around 6,400 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat's unique suite of in-orbit assets and ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat employs more than 1,600 people across more than 75 countries. Eutelsat is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

Find out more at www.eutelsat.com

DISCLAIMER

The forward-looking statements included herein are for illustrative purposes only and are based on management's views and assumptions as of the date of this document. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks. For illustrative purposes only, such risks include but are not limited to: risks related to the health crisis; operational risks related to satellite failures or impaired satellite performance, or failure to roll out the deployment plan as planned and within the expected timeframe; risks related to the trend in the satellite telecommunications market resulting from increased competition or technological changes affecting the market; risks related to the international dimension of the Group's customers and activities; risks related to the adoption of international rules on frequency coordination and financial risks related, inter alia, to the financial guarantee granted to the Intergovernmental Organization's closed pension fund, and foreign exchange risk. Eutelsat Communications expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any projections, forecasts or estimates contained in this document to reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions, or circumstances on which any such statements are based, unless so required by applicable law. The information contained in this document is not based on historical fact and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts or data mentioned will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates that the Group considers as reasonable.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251125498619/en/

Contacts:

Media enquiries

Joanna Darlington

Phone: +33 674 521 531

joanna.darlington@eutelsat.net

Anita Baltagi

Phone: +33 643 930 178

anita.baltagi@eutelsat.net

Katie Dowd

Phone: +1 202 271 2209

katie.dowd@eutelsat.net

Investors

Joanna Darlington

Phone: +33 674 521 531

joanna.darlington@eutelsat.net

Hugo Laurens Berge

Phone: +33 670 80 95 58

hugo.laurens-berge@eutelsat.net