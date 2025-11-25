Innova Therapeutics to Advance Novel Cancer Treatment with Enci Therapeutics Acquisition

The acquisition of Enci Therapeutics will advance Innova Therapeutics' lead program, IVT-8086, a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting SFRP2 which is expressed in most solid and hematological cancers.

IVT-8086 is the only cancer therapeutic that targets multiple cell types associated with cancer including the tumor, and multiple components of the tumor microenvironment including endothelial cells, T-cells, and tumor associated macrophages (TAMs) through a common pathway.

MT PLEASANT, S.C., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Innova Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, has announced that it has completed the acquisition of Enci Therapeutics. The acquisition includes Enci Therapeutics' main cancer therapeutic program, IVT-8086. The specific terms of the agreement and financial details regarding the acquisition between Innova Therapeutics and Enci Therapeutics have not been disclosed.

IVT-8086 is a first-in-class, humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) developed as a cancer therapeutic that targets and antagonizes the Secreted Frizzled-Related Protein 2 (SFRP2) pathway. SFRP2, secreted by tumor and endothelial cells, activates the non-canonical Wnt/Calcium (Ca2+) signaling cascade, a pathway involved in angiogenesis, cell survival, cell growth and proliferation, cell migration and invasion, oncogenesis, and metastasis in cancer. By blocking SFRP2 in preclinical models, IVT-8086 induces multiple antitumor effects, including potent reduction in tumor burden in primary and metastatic tumors, reduced expression of CD38 and PD-1 in tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs), inhibition of angiogenesis, and increased interferon gamma (IFN?) in tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) resulting in macrophage repolarization and subsequent increase in the M1/M2 ratio.

The SFRP2 pathway is highly expressed across numerous solid and hematologic malignancies, positioning IVT-8086 as a potential therapy both as monotherapy and combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) for multiple cancer types. Extensive internal and external validation confirms SFRP2 as a critical molecular target, with expression levels strongly correlating with patient outcomes. In parallel, a diagnostic assay is in development to serve as a potential marker for early cancer detection, a prognostic tool for assessing therapeutic benefit, and an indicator for cancer recurrence risk.

"The acquisition of Enci Therapeutics and IVT-8086 marks a pivotal step for Innova Therapeutics in our commitment to pioneering novel cancer therapies," said Robert Ryan, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Innova Therapeutics. "IVT-8086's unique mechanism of action, antagonizing SFRP2 and selectively blocking the non-canonical Wnt/Ca2+ pathway, holds substantial promise for addressing a spectrum of solid tumors, including pediatric osteosarcoma, sarcomas, breast cancer and pancreatic cancer."

"This cancer treatment platform has the highest potential in my view to change the paradigm of treatment of patients with many types of solid and hematological cancers, resulting in long term survival," said Dr. Ryan who has worked for more than 30 years in the pharmaceutical industry developing cancer therapies. "Given the extensive global patent protection (including composition of matter) through 2042 and beyond, the commercial value of this platform is high, both as monotherapy and in combination."

"This strategic acquisition of Enci Therapeutics by Innova Therapeutics, centered around IVT-8086, a monoclonal antibody targeting SFRP2, underscores our dedication to advancing treatment paradigms for refractory cancers," said Nancy Klauber-DeMore M.D., Co-founder of Enci Therapeutics. "The potential of IVT-8086 to disrupt angiogenesis, tumor cell growth and survival, immune system function, and metastasis represents a significant opportunity to improve outcomes for patients facing these challenging diseases."

About IVT-8086

IVT-8086 is a first-in-class cancer therapeutic, developed as a humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) designed to antagonize Secreted Frizzled Related Protein 2 (SFRP2). SFRP2 is a protein expressed at high levels in many solid and hematological malignancies, and its expression is correlated with patient outcomes including overall survival making it an important therapeutic target. IVT-8086 as an SFRP2 antagonist, selectively blocks the non-canonical Wnt/Ca2+ signaling pathway.

About Innova Therapeutics, Inc.

Innova Therapeutics is a Charleston, South Carolina based biotechnology company developing a monoclonal antibody (mAb) platform targeting a protein that is highly expressed in various solid cancers and shown to correlate with patient outcomes, including overall survival. The lead humanized mAb has been selected and is designated as IVT-8086. Innova's platform technology has broad treatment options across both hematological and solid malignancies. Initially the development of IVT-8086 is initially focused on targeting cancers including pediatric osteosarcoma, sarcomas, breast cancer, multiple myeloma and pancreatic cancer. For further information visit our website at www.innovatherapeutics.com.

About Enci Therapeutics, Inc.

Enci Therapeutics was co-founded by Nancy Klauber-DeMore M.D., FACS, Professor of Surgery Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) and Dr. Cam Patterson, MD, MBA, Former Provost University of Arkansas Medical Center, to identify and develop monoclonal antibody therapies for cancer.

