Acenta Group AB: Acenta Group AB publishes interim report for the period April - September 2025

Acenta Group AB ("Acenta Group" or "the Company") hereby announces its interim report for the period April to September 2025. The full report attached to this press release can also be downloaded from the Company's website via the following link: https://investor.acenta.group/financial-reports/

"The second and third quarters have been characterised by efforts to build a strong foundation for future growth through partnership development and expansion of the product offering and financing solution portfolio, an important context for understanding the financial performance for both quarters. While short-term revenues were affected by the timing of deliveries and the Company's strategic focus on long-term initiatives, these efforts have laid the foundation for higher-quality order backlog, stronger recurring revenue streams, and greater scalability in the coming quarters", says Håkan Tollefsen, CEO of Acenta Group.

Financial overview Q3 2025*

(Comparison refers to the previous reporting period: 1 April - 30 June 2025)

amounted to SEK 0.7 (-2.8) million, an increase of 125 % compared with to the previous period. Profit after financial items amounted to SEK 0.0 (-3.5) million, an improvement of 100 % compared to the previous period.

Financial overview Q2 2025*

(Comparison refers to the previous reporting period: 1 January - 31 March 2025)

amounted to SEK -2.8 (-0.9) million, a decrease of -211 % compared to the previous period. Profit after financial items amounted to SEK -3.5 (-17.7) million, an improvement of 80 % compared to the previous period.

* Acenta was listed in January 2025 through a reverse acquisition, at which time the current group was formed. Consequently, no financial information is available prior to 1 January 2025, and there are no relevant comparative periods to report for the Group.

Operational highlights

Strengthened sales pipeline and order backlog , supported by rising demand from both new and existing partners, setting the foundation for accelerated revenue conversion over the coming quarters.

, supported by rising demand from both new and existing partners, setting the foundation for accelerated revenue conversion over the coming quarters. First leasing agreement successfully launched with Padel 100 in Ireland, marking the beginning of a new recurring revenue stream.

successfully launched with Padel 100 in Ireland, marking the beginning of a new recurring revenue stream. Secured two strategic financing partnerships with Hoenen Leasing and GSM Finance, substantially expanding Acenta's funding capacity.

with Hoenen Leasing and GSM Finance, substantially expanding Acenta's funding capacity. Expanded product portfolio with new brand partnerships and the launch of Sport of Padel Retail, further enhancing the Group's market reach and offering.

with new brand partnerships and the launch of Sport of Padel Retail, further enhancing the Group's market reach and offering. Strategic acquisition of Padelappen gives Acenta a strong digital foundation and enables the development of Sport of Padel App Version 1.0. The platform will unify players, clubs and operators in one digital hub and open opportunities for future subscription based revenues.

Comment regarding directed share issues after the end of the period

Following the end of the period, the Company strengthened its capital structure through two directed share issues totalling approximately SEK 18.5 million, including SEK 14.5 million from qualified investors, SEK 4 million from an additional directed issue. The net proceeds will be paid out and recognized mostly in the fourth quarter of 2025, with a remaining net amount of approx. SEK 2 million in the first quarter of 2026.

Acenta Group is building the global sport-tech platform for padel, connecting businesses, players, clubs and fans through world-class courts, premium products, tournaments and digital community engagement. We are more than a padel company, we are a growing international ecosystem designed to make the sport more accessible, more connected and more engaging everywhere.

Infrastructure and court solutions

Building on its strong expertise in padel infrastructure, Acenta Group delivers complete turnkey solutions for the setup and installation of padel courts including refurbishment and relocation projects. The company manages the full process from design coordination and planning to delivery, assembly, calibration, and long-term maintenance. Each project is tailored to the needs of commercial and private clients, with a focus on quality, safety, and visual design. Through long-term service and maintenance agreements, Acenta ensures lasting performance and builds recurring relationships with customers across Europe.

Sport of padel

Sport of Padel is Acenta Group's e-commerce and retail platform, offering a curated selection of premium padel products from leading brands. It serves both individual consumers and business clients including clubs, padel centres, and corporate partners with rackets, footwear, apparel, accessories, and balls. The range includes leading brands such as Peliga, Kanso, Cuera, Oxdog, and Respira. Through the expanding Sport of Padel Retail concept, Acenta is also establishing partner retail outlets at selected padel centres, enabling venues to sell products without upfront inventory costs. This omnichannel approach strengthens brand visibility, supports crosselling, and enhances the Group's international presence.

Peliga

Peliga is Acenta Group's proprietary brand for high-performance padel balls and accessories. Built on quality, durability, and consistency, Peliga products deliver optimal performance for both recreational and professional players. The brand is distributed globally via Sport of Padel, clubs, and retail partners, and features prominently in the Acenta Padel Tour and Team Acenta ecosystem strengthening the Group's presence in the international padel community.

Acenta padel tour

Acenta Padel Tour is Acenta Group's international tournament series, offering high-quality competitions for players of all levels and providing brands with direct access to one of Europe's fastest-growing sports audiences. Launched in 2023, the tour has rapidly expanded to Sweden, Norway, and Poland, creating strong participation and engagement.

Acenta Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker PADEL. Certified Adviser for Acenta Group is Mangold Fondkommission AB.