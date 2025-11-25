Stockholm, November 25, 2025 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announces that the board of Nasdaq Stockholm AB has appointed Gunilla Hellqvist as Vice President of Nasdaq Stockholm.

Nasdaq Stockholm is one of Europe's leading capital markets, with more listings than any other European market in recent years and the largest European listing in over three years with Verisure in 2025. This appointment comes at a pivotal time as the European Union intensifies efforts to strengthen capital markets through the Savings and Investment Union, drawing significant inspiration from Sweden's success story.

Gunilla Hellqvist has been part of Nasdaq and previously OMX for over 25 years in various leadership positions both in Europe and in the US. Today she is part of Nasdaq Stockholm's management team in the role as Chief Operating Officer for Nasdaq European Markets leading the operations for Nasdaq's European exchanges Central Counterparty Clearing and Central Securities Depositories. Prior to the merger between OMX and Nasdaq in 2008, she worked for the OMX Group and the Stockholm Stock Exchange in various leadership positions, mostly in trading operations, fixed income and business development.

"The appointment of Gunilla as Vice President builds on our strong foundation and marks an important step toward further strengthening our leadership. Her extensive experience at Nasdaq adds expertise that will create meaningful impact for both our organization and our clients. By moving decision-making closer to the business and sharpening resource prioritization, we will build on our proven operational excellence and deliver even greater efficiency and responsiveness to clients," says Adam Kostyál President, Nasdaq Stockholm and Head of Listings Europe.

By reinforcing its leadership team, Nasdaq aims to further advance the development of the Swedish capital market and build on its strong track record in the region. This strategic move underscores Nasdaq's commitment to driving innovation, fostering growth, and supporting the long-term competitiveness of Europe's financial ecosystem.

"I am honored to take on the role of Vice President of Nasdaq Stockholm while continuing as COO for Nasdaq European Markets. Having been part of Nasdaq for many years, I look forward to building on our strong foundation and creating value for our clients as we continue to lead the development of Europe's financial fabric and the Swedish capital market," says Gunilla Hellqvist, incoming Vice President of Nasdaq Stockholm

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, X @Nasdaq, or nasdaq.com

Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors

+46 73 449 78 12

erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com