Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the company below observation status:
ISIN NAME
DK0060477263 ASETEK
The company has been given observation status, as it has entered into a binding agreement with CQXA Holdings Pte. Ltd., which will make an all-cash, voluntary, recommended public takeover offer to the company's shareholders to acquire all outstanding shares.
According to rule 4.1 in Rules for issuers of shares the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment.
We refer to the announcement published by the company on 25 November 2025.
________________________________________________________________________________________
For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33