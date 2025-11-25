Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the company below observation status:

ISIN NAME

DK0060477263 ASETEK

The company has been given observation status, as it has entered into a binding agreement with CQXA Holdings Pte. Ltd., which will make an all-cash, voluntary, recommended public takeover offer to the company's shareholders to acquire all outstanding shares.

According to rule 4.1 in Rules for issuers of shares the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment.

We refer to the announcement published by the company on 25 November 2025.

________________________________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 77 03 33