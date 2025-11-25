The Boyd Company, Inc.: The Boyd Company Releases New 2026 BizCosts.com Reports for Corporate Site Selection and Cost Benchmarking

The Reports Focus on the Automotive, Aviation, Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical and Distribution Warehousing industries

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / "I am excited about this year's BizCosts Benchmark Reports," says Boyd Co. Principal John Boyd, Jr. "They cover industries undergoing transformation amid new trade policies, changing regulatory landscapes, AI and robotics and the heightened consumer focus on affordability. " The five industries are:

Aviation: Historic advancements in supersonic travel, eVTOL and aerospace developments are shaping the sector. Dubai is a new benchmark city for 2026, hosting planned eVTOL air taxi services by Joby Aviation. Other U.S. expansions of eVTOL by Joby and Wisk Aero, a subsidiary of Boyd Co. client Boeing, include New York, Miami, Los Angeles and Houston.

Pharmaceuticals: Growth in biologics, gene therapies and cell-based treatments is driving operational efficiency. Drug manufacturers are targeting locations with favorable operating costs and access to talent amid growing pressures from government, the healthcare industry and consumers to lower drug costs.

Food & Beverage: Companies are responding to health-focused market forces and federal regulations, such as the FDA's Food Traceability Final Rule (FSMA 204) and new MAHA mandates on chemical use and transparency. Shifting supply chains and numerous state-specific rules are also creating new cost pressures.

Distribution Warehousing: Cost pressures from zoning delays, permitting and tariffs are influencing site decisions. Automation, Foreign Trade Zone designation and competition from data centers for sites and energy are also growing site selection factors.

Automotive: The industry continues transitioning toward hybrids and advanced combustion engines. New America First trade policies and access to affordable and dependable energy are also influencing site selection decisions.

The Changing Landscape of Corporate Site Selection

"The role of the corporate site selection consultant has changed dramatically over the past five decades since our firm was founded," says John Boyd, Jr. More companies are conducting site selection in-house leveraging AI, past relocation experience and specialists in engineering, real estate and legal and utilizing web-based research tools like BizCosts.com. Sophisticated economic development organizations are also playing a larger role, particularly during early-stage candidate city selection.

The BizCosts Benchmark Reports are available for download purchase here: https://bizcosts.com/benchmark-reports/

About BizCosts/About The Boyd Co.

BizCosts is the proprietary data bank of The Boyd Company, Inc., a corporate site consultancy founded in Princeton, NJ, and now based in Boca Raton, FL. BizCosts Reports provide site-seeking companies and real estate developers with industry and city-scaled comparative operating cost data. They also provide venture capitalists, hedge fund managers and Wall Street analysts with geographic cost differentials to assist in their benchmarking of a company's performance and financial metrics.

BizCosts is recognized as a trusted benchmark by corporations worldwide for business cost and business climate data. Since 1975, The Boyd Co. has guided billions of dollars in corporate investment and job creation, advising numerous Fortune 500 companies.

Contact: The Boyd Company - contact@theboydcompany.com

SOURCE: The Boyd Company, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-boyd-company-releases-new-2026-bizcosts.com-reports-for-corp-1106122