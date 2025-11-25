GoDaddy Advances Trusted AI Agent Identity With ANS API and Standards Site

ANS API now live on the GoDaddy Developer Portal; Standards site publishes the latest specification

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) today announced major progress on its Agent Name Service (ANS), the company's trusted identity naming system for AI agents. Since first unveiling the initiative last month, GoDaddy has opened public access to the ANS API for developers to build and test integrations and launched the ANS Standards site publishing the latest open API specification and guidance for interoperable agent identity.

ANS brings internet-scale trust to the rapidly growing agentic ecosystem by pairing human-readable names with cryptographically verifiable identity and policy, enabling developers and platforms to discover, verify and govern agents across protocols.

"The agent economy on the open web needs a backbone of trust," said GoDaddy Chief Technology Officer for Product & AI, Travis Muhlestein. "With ANS, we're extending decades of experience operating domain names, DNS, and certificate infrastructure to make it easy for anyone to name an agent, verify it cryptographically, and have it work across ecosystems."

What's new today

ANS API is live for builders. Developers can generate keys, explore endpoints, and test ANS registration, discovery, and lifecycle operations. For instructions on getting API key, visit www.AgentNameRegistry.org .

ANS Standards site is now available. Our ANS software architecture document and related developer information is available at the public GitHub site getstarted.godaddy/ans .

Continued progress since launch. Building on community and partner input, ANS incorporates a protocol-agnostic adapter layer designed to work alongside emerging standards (e.g., A2A, MCP) while using familiar PKI/X.509 for verifiable identity and DNS-style discovery.

Why ANS?

Trusted identity: Enrollment issues agent certificates and status, enabling cryptographic checks before agents exchange data or act.

Interoperability without lock-in: An open adapter layer translates agent records into the formats used by popular agent frameworks.

Operational rigor: Registration, renewal, and revocation flows provide the lifecycle controls required for production deployments.

Get started

Developers can visit www.AgentNameRegistry.org to obtain a GoDaddy API key. They can also explore the latest ANS spec, implementation guidance and join in the work.

