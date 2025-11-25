SMX Public Limited: SMX Presents at the 2025 DMCC Precious Metals Conference as the Gold Market Shifts Toward Full Traceability

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / The DMCC Precious Metals Conference is one of the sector's most influential gatherings, uniting global leaders across the gold, silver, and platinum markets to examine advances in transparency, regulatory integrity, and the emergence of tokenised assets.

Security Matters (NASDAQ:SMX) will participate in this year's program as part of its ongoing collaboration with Dubai's expanding role as a centre for verified, digital, and sustainability-focused trade. The company will present its latest advancements in Physical-to-Digital Link technology in a session titled "From Mine to Market: The Physical-to-Digital Link Powering Transparency in Precious Metals."

SMX will highlight how its patented molecular-marking technology introduces a new standard of certainty across the precious metals value chain. By embedding each piece of metal with a unique molecular identity and recording that information on a secure digital ledger, the technology creates a permanent connection between a physical asset and its digital twin.

This capability enables the industry to evolve from traditional trust-based systems to scientifically verified provenance. It supports more rigorous digitalisation, enhances chain-of-custody visibility, and establishes the foundation for traceability and tokenisation of gold and silver throughout their lifecycle.

"For centuries, the precious metals industry has been built on trust - but in the new economy, trust must be verified," said Haggai Alon, Founder and CEO of SMX. "SMX is creating a new industry standard for transparency and authenticity. Our technology aligns with World Gold Council best practices, advances LBMA guidelines, and meets the growing demand from clients for verified, traceable gold."

By helping refiners, traders, logistics providers, and exchanges comply with the triangle of World Gold Council standards, LBMA guidance, and evolving client expectations, SMX enhances the infrastructure for verified, digitised, and ultimately tokenised gold - setting the foundation for a transparent and accountable global market.

This advancement mirrors SMX's success in other sectors such as plastics, where its platform underpins the Plastic Cycle Token, a verified credit system that connects recycled materials to digital assets. The same model of verification, digitalisation, and monetisation is now being extended to the precious metals market through SMX's trueGold and trueSilver programs.

"Just as we are transforming the plastics industry with verified circularity and tokenised credits," added Oliver Buckle-Wright, Commercial Lead, SMX Precious Metals Division, "we are now enabling the gold and silver markets to move confidently into the digital era - with verified authenticity, sustainable sourcing, and trade-ready data."

Technology Powered by SMX - Giving Materials a Verified Memory.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring, and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

