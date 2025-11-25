MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.: MACOM Promotes Robert Dennehy to Chief Operating Officer

LOWELL, Mass., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. ("MACOM") (Nasdaq: MTSI), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, today announced the promotion of Robert Dennehy to Chief Operating Officer ("COO"). In this role, Mr. Dennehy will continue to oversee MACOM's global operations, manufacturing, supply chain and operational strategies as the company continues to grow and serve its diverse customer base. Mr. Dennehy's comprehensive knowledge of the company's operations, manufacturing processes and strategic objectives positions him well to lead MACOM's operational functions and support the company's future growth.

Mr. Dennehy has served as Senior Vice President, Operations, since October 2013, and prior to that had served as Vice President, Operations, since March 2011. He previously served as Managing Director of MACOM's Cork, Ireland subsidiary from 2006 to March 2011. Prior to that, Mr. Dennehy held product management as well as other positions within the Company.

"On behalf of the board of directors and all of our employees, I congratulate Robert on his well-deserved promotion," said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer of MACOM. "Our growth has expanded the scope and complexity of our operations, resulting in the creation of this new COO position. Robert's strong management and leadership skills have enabled MACOM to achieve great results. His deep understanding of the industry and our business, combined with his hard work and dedication, makes him the ideal leader of our complex and growing operational organization."

"I am honored to take on this expanded role and look forward to the opportunity to contribute to MACOM's continued success," said Robert Dennehy. "Having been part of this organization for many years, I have witnessed firsthand our team's commitment to innovation and excellence."

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Industrial and Defense, Data Center and Telecommunications industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

