BlackLine, Inc.: BlackLine Issues Statement Regarding Shareholder Engagement

The Company and members of the Board of Directors actively meet with company stockholders on a regular basis. More recently, these meetings have included Engaged Capital with whom management and independent directors have met seven times in the past 12 months, including times when Engaged was and was not an investor in the Company. The Company remains open to constructive conversation with all stockholders.

BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL), the future-ready platform for the Office of the CFO, drives digital finance transformation by empowering organizations with accurate, efficient, and intelligent financial operations. Built on the Studio360 platform, BlackLine unifies data, streamlines processes, and delivers real-time insights through automation and intelligence powered by Verity - a comprehensive suite of embedded, auditable AI capabilities that provides finance and accounting teams with a new digital workforce.

With a proven, collaborative approach and a track record of innovation supported by industry-leading R&D investment and world-class security practices, more than 4,400 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future.

