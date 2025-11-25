Clean Energy Technologies, Inc.: CETY Secures $10 Million Battery Energy Storage Project in New York - First of Multiple Large-Scale Systems Expected to Follow

IRVINE, CA., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETY) ("CETY" or the "Company"), a clean energy technology company delivering scalable solutions in power generation, storage, waste-to-energy, and heat-to-power, today announced that it has secured a $10 million Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in New York State. This award represents the Company's largest storage project to date and marks the first of several similar, either front of the meter or behind the meter, BESS deployments across New York State CETY expects to finalize in the months ahead.

The New York project includes the deployment of a 5MW / 20MWh standalone energy storage system, designed to support grid reliability, peak-shaving, and market participation under New York's Value of Distributed Energy Resources (VDER) program and ancillary grid services markets. The site has the opportunity to increase energy storage capacity to the maximum 20MW/80MWh storage permitted for such locations, subject to grid interconnection availability.

Under the project award, CETY plans to serve as the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contractor and will deliver:

Full planning, engineering, and system design

Procurement of advanced storage hardware and balance-of-system equipment

Construction, installation, testing, and commissioning

Compliance with prevailing wage, interconnection, and state energy regulations

"This $10 million award is a major milestone for our energy storage business," said Kam Mahdi, CEO of CETY. "Battery energy storage is essential for grid stability and renewable integration. Securing this project not only validates our EPC capabilities but also sets the stage for a pipeline of additional BESS installations we expect to close soon. We are committed to expanding our footprint in one of the fastest-growing segments of the clean energy sector."

As CETY expands its storage and clean-energy infrastructure portfolio, CETY is entering the new year with more than $20 million of contracted project backlog, reflecting strong demand for CETY's EPC, waste-to-energy, and heat-to-power systems.

As CETY scales its pipeline of storage, waste-to-energy, and heat-to-power projects, CETY remains focused on strengthening its financial position. Executing larger, higher-margin projects is central to CETY's plan to become free-cash-flow positive, improve access to inexpensive capital, and position itself for strategic mergers and acquisitions that can accelerate long-term growth.

This project reinforces CETY's multi-technology strategy, complementing its waste-to-energy, heat-to-power, and power generation initiatives. By expanding into large-scale storage infrastructure, CETY is positioning itself at the intersection of grid modernization, electrification, and distributed energy resources.

