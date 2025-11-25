Rio Silver, Inc.: Rio Silver Provides Corporate Update as the Company Advances Toward High-Grade Silver Development in Peru

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rio Silver Inc. (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update outlining ongoing operational preparations and strategic initiatives as the Company advances toward becoming a high-grade silver producer in Peru, the world's second-largest silver-producing nation.

Over recent weeks, Company President Chris Verrico, in-country Peruvian Project Manager and Geologist Miller Fernandez, Logistics Manager José Peña and Principal Geological Consultant Edgar Leon, completed a detailed site visit to the Maria Norte Au-Ag-Pb-Zn Project. The team confirmed the scope, sequencing, and logistical requirements to fast-track development work immediately upon regulatory approval of the pending acquisition.

Operational Highlights

Development Program Ready to Launch: Field team completed a full development review at Maria Norte, confirming immediate sequencing and readiness to begin work upon Exchange approval of the acquisition.



Field team completed a full development review at Maria Norte, confirming immediate sequencing and readiness to begin work upon Exchange approval of the acquisition. Infrastructure and Portal Access Advancing: Preparations underway for high-altitude camp construction, laydown areas, portal-access upgrades, and drift/tunnel advancement along known mineralized structures.



Preparations underway for high-altitude camp construction, laydown areas, portal-access upgrades, and drift/tunnel advancement along known mineralized structures. Permitting and Community Agreements Progressing: Explosives permitting and final stakeholder access agreements are advancing positively within one of Peru's most established silver-producing regions.



Explosives permitting and final stakeholder access agreements are advancing positively within one of Peru's most established silver-producing regions. Leveraging Peru's Proven Development Model: The Company is adopting Peru's exploration/exploitation framework, enabling mineral generation while concurrently establishing underground drill platforms for resource definition.



The Company is adopting Peru's exploration/exploitation framework, enabling mineral generation while concurrently establishing underground drill platforms for resource definition. Strengthened Treasury and Strategic Alignment: Rio Silver remains well funded by a diversified, supportive investor base, and Maria Norte lies on-strike with nearby mine developments supported by a positive PEA.



Rio Silver remains well funded by a diversified, supportive investor base, and Maria Norte lies on-strike with nearby mine developments supported by a positive PEA. Evaluating Additional District-Scale Opportunities: Management has identified several silver-dominant targets within trucking distance that may offer accretive district-scale growth potential.

"Rio Silver is laying the foundation for what we believe can become one of Peru's next high-grade silver operations," said Chris Verrico, President and CEO. "Our recent technical review confirmed the strength of the mineralized structures at Maria Norte and validated our plan to advance a rapid, efficient development model. With strong local support, a skilled in-country team, and a well-funded treasury, we are moving with purpose toward unlocking the full potential of this emerging silver district. We see a tremendous opportunity ahead-not only at Maria Norte, but across the broader belt where we continue to evaluate additional high-grade prospects."

Royalties and Additional Strategic Interests

Rio Silver also benefits from a suite of long-term royalty and equity interests that strengthen the Company's financial position and provide meaningful, non-dilutive value as it advances its core Peruvian portfolio.

The Company currently receives approximately US$150,000 per year in advanced royalty payments, forming a stable baseline of recurring revenue. In addition, the sale of the Niñobamba project to Magma Silver Corp. provides Rio Silver with milestone payments exceeding US$2 million, along with 2,500,000 common shares of Magma Silver and a further 2,500,000 shares on the first anniversary of approval ( see news release here ). Magma Silver Corp. last traded at $0.20 per share as of market close on November 24, 2025, underscoring the tangible value of this equity exposure. Rio Silver also retains a 2% NSR royalty on Niñobamba, complementing the 3% capped NSR royalty held from the Company's former Palta Dorada interests.

Beyond its Peruvian assets, Rio Silver maintains ownership of a highly prospective critical-metals project in Ontario's Ring of Fire, one of Canada's most important emerging mineral districts. A 2012 airborne EM survey conducted by Fugro identified one of the strongest electromagnetic anomalies ever recorded by the firm-an indicator of significant subsurface potential. Historical drilling by INCO in the 1970s intersected encouraging geology but was never advanced due to non-technical circumstances of the era. Today, Rio Silver continues to engage positively with local First Nations communities as it evaluates the long-term potential of this strategically located asset.

Why This Matters to Investors

Peru remains one of the world's most important silver jurisdictions, hosting multiple long-life underground mines and well-established infrastructure. Rio Silver is advancing a strategy centered on:

High-grade, high-margin silver mineralization in a district with proven production potential.



in a district with proven production potential. A rapid development model that allows for resource delineation and mineral generation concurrently-an approach widely used in Peru.



that allows for resource delineation and mineral generation concurrently-an approach widely used in Peru. Proximity to established processing facilities , reducing potential future capital requirements.



, reducing potential future capital requirements. A district-scale vision , with additional prospective acquisitions under evaluation.



, with additional prospective acquisitions under evaluation. A tight, aligned shareholder base and a strengthened treasury to support near-term catalysts.



As global silver demand accelerates-driven by industrial electrification, AI-related infrastructure, renewable energy, and precious-metal investment-Rio Silver is positioning itself as a pure-play developer with meaningful leverage to rising silver markets.

Engagement With Leading Communications Firm Caram Media

Partnering with Caram Media strengthens Rio Silver's commitment to disciplined growth, clear market communication, and strong alignment with shareholders as the Company advances its near-term development strategy in one of the world's most historically productive silver belts.

Galen Carson, President of Caram Media, commented: "We're excited to partner with Rio Silver as they advance one of the most compelling emerging silver stories in Peru. Our team looks forward to helping bring this remarkable opportunity to the broader market with clarity, precision, and the strategic focus it deserves. It's an inspiring project with tremendous energy behind it, and we're thrilled to support the next phase of Rio Silver's journey."

Compensation and Terms

Under the consulting agreement dated November 14, 2025, Rio Silver has retained Caram Media Inc. for an initial six-month term. Caram Media will receive CAD $100,000 plus applicable GST as the first and last months' fees paid in advance, followed by monthly payments of CAD $50,000 plus GST thereafter. Additional discretionary compensation may be considered by Rio Silver at its sole discretion and in accordance with applicable securities regulations. Either party may terminate the agreement with thirty (30) days' written notice.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this release has been reviewed and approved by Jeffrey Reeder, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Rio Silver Inc.

Rio Silver Inc. (TSX-V: RYO | OTC: RYOOF) is a Canadian resource company advancing high-grade, silver-dominant assets in Peru, the world's second-largest silver producer. The Company is focused on near-term development opportunities within proven mineral belts and is supported by a seasoned technical and operational team with deep experience in Peruvian geology, underground mining, and district-scale exploration. With a clear development strategy, and a growing portfolio of highly prospective silver assets, Rio Silver is establishing the foundation to become one of Peru's next emerging silver producers.

Learn more at www.riosilverinc.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF RIO SILVER INC.

Chris Verrico

Director, President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information,

Christopher Verrico, President, CEO

Tel: (604) 762-4448

Email: chris.verrico@riosilverinc.com

Website: www.riosilverinc.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or performance and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration and development activities at the Maria Norte Project, expected timelines for regulatory approvals, future work programs, engagement with local stakeholders, geological interpretations, and the Company's ability to advance its assets toward potential development.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, operational risks, regulatory risks, geological uncertainties, availability of financing, community and social risks, commodity-price fluctuations, and general economic conditions. Additional risks are described in the Company's filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca-

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Rio Silver does not undertake to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.