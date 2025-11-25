Performance Shipping Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG) ("we" or the "Company"), a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, today reported net income of $3.9 million for the third quarter of 2025. This result is compared to a net income of $12.4 million for the same period in 2024. Earnings per share, basic and diluted, for the third quarter of 2025 were $0.28 and $0.10, respectively.

Revenue was $18.5 million ($17.5 million net of voyage expenses) for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $22.9 million ($22.1 million net of voyage expenses) for the same period in 2024. This decrease was attributable to the decrease in time-charter equivalent rates ("TCE rates") realized during the quarter and to the decrease in the available days following the drydock of the vessel P. Aliki in August 2025. Fleetwide, the average TCE rate for the third quarter of 2025 was $29,460, compared with an average rate of $34,307 for the same period in 2024. During the third quarter of 2025, net cash provided by operating activities was $13.5 million, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $16.1 million for the third quarter of 2024.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, amounted to $42.4 million, compared to a net income of $34.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Earnings per share, basic and diluted, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, amounted to $3.30 and $1.09, respectively.

Commenting on the results of the third quarter of 2025, Andreas Michalopoulos, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, stated:

"During the third quarter of 2025, tanker market conditions remained firm, supported by increased tonne-mile demand stemming from high global demand and ongoing geopolitical disruptions. Aframax spot rates averaged approximately $37,500 per day during the period, resulting in a favorable charter rate environment for our fleet. Our balanced fleet deployment strategy-combining spot exposure through one Aframax tanker operating under a pool arrangement and stable cash flows from our time-chartered vessels-generated a fleetwide average time-charter equivalent rate of $29,460 per day and total revenue of $18.5 million.

"Net income attributable to common stockholders was $3.5 million, compared with $12.0 million in the same period of 2024. The softer year-over-year performance primarily reflects higher financing and administrative expenses associated with our Nordic bond issuance and sale and lease-back transactions, as well as increased operating costs and reduced available revenue days resulting from the scheduled drydock of our Aframax tanker, M/T P. Aliki.

"In line with our fleet renewal and expansion strategy, we recently agreed to acquire two 2019-built, eco-design Suezmax tankers, scheduled for delivery in early 2026. Employment for these vessels has been secured under three-year time charters at US$36,500 per day, while our Aframax tanker, M/T P. Long Beach, was recently employed under a two-year time-charter at US$30,500 per day. These arrangements have strengthened our cashflow visibility, increasing our secured revenue backlog to US$330 million and raising our fixed charter coverage to 70% for 2026 and 57% for 2027. With an additional vessel becoming available for employment this quarter, we expect to secure attractive terms given the constructive market fundamentals and the strong seasonal winter period for Aframax tankers.

"The acquisition of the two Suezmax tankers marks a key milestone in our ongoing fleet growth and renewal strategy, by combining newbuilds and selective second-hand vessel purchases. This position captures future market opportunities through the operation of a younger, more competitive, and environmentally efficient fleet. In fact, since the end of last year, our operating fleet capacity in deadweight terms has increased by 75% when including the three vessels scheduled for delivery in January, and at the same time our fleet average age has declined from 13.6 to 9.2 years.

"Supported by the US$100 million Nordic bond issuance, our quarter-end cash position of US$212 million underscores our strong liquidity and conservative capital structure, providing significant flexibility to fund our ongoing expansion initiatives."

Corporate Developments

Update on Outstanding Shares and Warrants

As of November 24, 2025, the Company had outstanding 12,432,158 common shares. In addition, the following common share purchase warrants were outstanding as of such date:

Class A Warrants to purchase up to 567,366 common shares at an exercise price of $15.75 per common share; Warrants issued July 19, 2022, to purchase up to 1,033,333 common shares at an exercise price of $1.65 per common share; Warrants issued August 16, 2022, to purchase up to 2,122,222 common shares at an exercise price of $1.65 per common share; Series A Warrants issued March 3, 2023, which are exchangeable for up to 14,300 common shares; and Series B Warrants issued March 3, 2023, to purchase up to 4,097,000 common shares at an exercise price of $2.25 per common share.







Finally, the Company had 50,726 shares of its Series B Convertible Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock and 1,423,912 shares of its Series C Convertible Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock outstanding.

Update on Recent Developments

During the third quarter of 2025 and through November 24, 2025, the Company achieved several key milestones:

Secured 3-year time-charter agreements with Repsol Trading SA for the M/T P. Beverly Hills and M/T P. Bel Air at $36,500 per day. Entered into a 2-year time-charter contract with SeaRiver Maritime, a subsidiary of ExxonMobil Corporation, for the M/T P. Long Beach at $30,500 per day. Acquired two 2019-built modern, eco-design Suezmax tankers, the M/T P. Beverly Hills and M/T P. Bel Air, for $75.4 million each, net of brokerage commissions, with delivery in January 2026. Took delivery of two newbuild LR2 Aframax tankers, the M/T P. Massport and M/T P. Tokyo, and commenced 5-year time-charter contracts with Clearlake Shipping Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of the Gunvor Group, at $31,000 per day. Secured a 1-year time-charter with Pakistan National Shipping Corporation for the M/T P. Aliki at $30,000 per day. Completed the issuance of $100 million 9.875% Nordic bonds due July 2029.







Tanker Market Update for the Third Quarter of 2025:

Tanker fleet supply was 707.4 million dwt, up 0.8% from 702.1 million dwt from the previous quarter and up 2.0% from Q3 2024 levels of 693.6 million dwt.

Tanker demand is expected to remain firm heading into late 2025, driven by strong winter seasonality, rising Middle East and Brazilian export volumes, and shifting trade flows stemming from sanctions-related disruptions. In 2026, seaborne oil trade in tonne-miles is expected to grow by approximately 1.1%, supported by increased OPEC+ exports and strengthening Chinese import activity, while sanctions-driven trade rerouting pushes more cargoes onto long-haul routes, sustaining strong tonne-mile growth despite modest fleet expansion.

Tanker fleet supply in deadweight terms is estimated to grow by 2.3% in 2025 and by 4.2% in 2026.

Analysts project tanker fleet utilization to decline by 2.5% in 2026 and a further 0.3% in 2027, while standing at around 82-83% in 2026.

Newbuilding tanker contracting was 7.9 million dwt in the third quarter, resulting in a tanker orderbook-to-fleet ratio of 15.2%.

Daily spot charter rates for Aframax tankers averaged $37,538, down 12.2% from the previous quarter average of $42,765 and up 18.3% from Q3 2024 average of $31,724.

The value of a 10-year-old Aframax tanker at the end of the third quarter was $50.0 million, unchanged from the previous quarter, and down 15.3% from $59.0 million in Q3 2024.

The number of tankers used for floating storage (excluding dedicated storage) stood at 122 (14.3 million dwt) in the third quarter, up 0.8% from 121 (13.1 million dwt) at the end of the previous quarter and up 4.3% from 117 (13.8 million dwt) in Q3 2024.

Global oil consumption was 105.0 million bpd, up 0.7% from the previous quarter level of 104.2 million bpd, and up 1.3% from Q3 2024 levels of 103.6 million bpd.

Global oil production was 107.6 million bpd, up 2.3% from the previous quarter level of 105.1 million bpd and up 4.4% from Q3 2024 levels of 103.1 million bpd.

OECD commercial inventories were 2,875 million barrels, up 3.5% from the previous quarter level of 2,779 million barrels, and up 2.9% from Q3 2024 levels of 2,794 million barrels.





The above market outlook update is based on information, data, and estimates derived from industry sources. There can be no assurances that such trends will continue or that anticipated developments in tanker demand, fleet supply or other market indicators will materialize. While we believe the market and industry information included in this release to be generally reliable, we have not independently verified any third-party information or verified that more recent information is not available.

Summary of Selected Financial & Other Data (in thousands of US Dollars, except per share data, fleet data and average daily results) For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA: Revenue - 18,538 - 22,889 - 58,014 - 65,768 Voyage expenses 980 795 3,608 2,378 Vessel operating expenses 6,126 4,777 15,163 14,700 Net income 3,912 12,411 42,413 34,027 Net income attributable to common stockholders 3,454 11,953 41,040 32,652 Earnings per common share, basic 0.28 0.96 3.30 2.65 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.10 0.32 1.09 0.87 FLEET DATA Average number of vessels 7.0 7.0 6.6 7.0 Number of vessels 8.0 7.0 8.0 7.0 Ownership days 645 644 1,814 1,918 Available days 596 644 1,765 1,918 Operating days (1) 580 644 1,734 1,902 Fleet utilization 97.3% 100.0% 98.2% 99.2% AVERAGE DAILY RESULTS Time charter equivalent (TCE) rate (2) - 29,460 - 34,307 - 30,825 - 33,050 Daily vessel operating expenses (3) - 9,498 - 7,418 - 8,359 - 7,664

(1) Operating days are the number of available days in a period less the aggregate number of days that our vessels are off-hire. The specific calculation counts as on-hire the days of the ballast leg of the spot voyages, as long as a charter party is in place. The shipping industry uses operating days to measure the aggregate number of days in a period during which vessels actually generate revenues.



(2) Time charter equivalent rates, or TCE rates, are defined as revenue (voyage, time charter and pool revenue), less voyage expenses during a period divided by the number of our available days during the period, which is consistent with industry standards. Voyage expenses include port charges, bunker (fuel) expenses, canal charges and commissions. TCE is a non-GAAP measure. TCE rate is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare daily earnings generated by vessels despite changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., voyage (spot) charters, time charters and bareboat charters).



(3) Daily vessel operating expenses, which include crew wages and related costs, the cost of insurance and vessel registry, expenses relating to repairs and maintenance, the costs of spares and consumable stores, lubricant costs, tonnage taxes, regulatory fees, environmental costs, lay-up expenses and other miscellaneous expenses, are calculated by dividing vessel operating expenses by ownership days for the relevant period.

Fleet Employment Profile (As of November 25, 2025) Performance Shipping Inc.'s fleet is employed as follows: Vessel

Year of Build

Capacity

Builder

Charter Type

Notes

Operating Aframax Tanker Vessels 1 BLUE MOON 2011 104,623 DWT Sumitomo Heavy Industries Marine & Engineering Co., LTD. Time-Charter 2 BRIOLETTE 2011 104,588 DWT Sumitomo Heavy Industries Marine & Engineering Co., LTD. Time-Charter 3 P. SOPHIA 2009 105,071 DWT Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., LTD Pool 4 P. ALIKI 2010 105,304 DWT Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., LTD Time-Charter 5 P. MONTEREY 2011 105,525 DWT Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., LTD Time-Charter 6 P. LONG BEACH 2013 105,408 DWT Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., LTD Time-Charter 7 P. MASSPORT 2025 114,035 DWT China Shipbuilding Trading Company Limited and Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Company Limited Time-Charter 8 P. TOKYO 2025 114,014 DWT China Shipbuilding Trading Co. Ltd. ("CSTC") and Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. Time-Charter Suezmax Tanker Vessels 9 tbn P. BEVERLY HILLS 2019 157,286 DWT Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Time-Charter 1 10 tbn P. BEL AIR 2019 157,286 DWT Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Time-Charter 1 Newbuilding LR1 and LR2 Tanker Vessels 11 HULL 1597 tbn P. MARSEILLE - 114,000 DWT China Shipbuilding Trading Co. Ltd. ("CSTC") and Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. Ltd. Time-Charter 2,3 12 HULL 1624 - 75,000 DWT Jiangsu Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group Co., Ltd. Time-Charter 2,3 1 As previously announced, the Company has contracted to acquire two Suezmax tanker vessels with delivery to the Company between December 2025 and January 2026, and has secured time charter contracts for both vessels to commence upon delivery to the Company. 2 As previously announced, the Company has secured time charter contracts for all of its newbuilding vessels, with employment to commence upon delivery of the vessels to the Company. 3 Expected delivery dates to the Company, as per current management's estimations, are: January 2026 for Hull 1597, and January 2027 for Hull 1624.

About the Company

Performance Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels. The Company employs its fleet on spot voyages, through pool arrangements and on time charters.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts, including with respect to the delivery of the vessels we have agreed to acquire, future market conditions and the prospective financing and employment of our vessels. The words "believe," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," "potential," "will," "may," "should," "expect," "targets," "likely," "would," "could," "seeks," "continue," "possible," "might," "pending" and similar expressions, terms or phrases may identify forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including, without limitation, our management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs, or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker shipping industry, changes in the supply of vessels, changes in worldwide oil production and consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, crew costs, drydocking and insurance costs, our future operating or financial results, availability of financing and refinancing including with respect to vessels we agree to acquire, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, the length and severity of epidemics and pandemics, including COVID-19, and their impact on the demand for seaborne transportation of petroleum and other types of products, general domestic and international political conditions or events, including "trade wars", armed conflicts including the war in Ukraine and the war between Israel and Hamas, the imposition of new international sanctions, acts by terrorists or acts of piracy on ocean-going vessels, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, labor disputes or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other important factors. Please see our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

PERFORMANCE SHIPPING INC. FINANCIAL TABLES Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except for share and per share data UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 REVENUE: Revenue - 18,538 - 22,889 - 58,014 - 65,768 EXPENSES: Voyage expenses 980 795 3,608 2,378 Vessel operating expenses 6,126 4,777 15,163 14,700 Depreciation and amortization of deferred charges 3,834 3,336 10,309 9,936 General and administrative expenses 2,636 2,119 6,491 5,823 Gain on vessel's sale - - (19,456 - - (Reversal) / Provision for credit losses - - 27 (7 - Foreign currency losses 25 70 95 81 Operating income - 4,937 - 11,792 - 41,777 - 32,857 OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES): Interest and finance costs (2,695 - (218 - (2,773 - (1,326 - Interest income 1,672 841 3,410 2,490 Changes in fair value of warrants' liability (2 - (4 - (1 - 6 Total other income (expenses), net - (1,025 - - 619 - 636 - 1,170 Net income - 3,912 - 12,411 - 42,413 - 34,027 Dividends on preferred stock (458 - (458 - (1,373 - (1,375 - Net income attributable to common stockholders - 3,454 - 11,953 - 41,040 - 32,652 Earnings per common share, basic - 0.28 - 0.96 - 3.30 - 2.65 Earnings per common share, diluted - 0.10 - 0.32 - 1.09 - 0.87 Weighted average number of common shares, basic 12,432,158 12,432,158 12,432,158 12,343,009 Weighted average number of common shares, diluted 39,003,353 39,218,178 38,780,737 39,211,738

UNAUDITED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income - 3,912 - 12,411 - 42,413 - 34,027 Comprehensive income - 3,912 - 12,411 - 42,413 - 34,027

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (Expressed in thousands of US Dollars) September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024* ASSETS (unaudited) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - 212,172 - 71,314 Advances for vessels under construction and other vessels' costs 35,743 58,468 Vessels, net 298,145 189,577 Other fixed assets, net 25 34 Other assets 8,228 11,000 Total assets - 554,313 - 330,393 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Long-term debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs - 225,296 - 47,459 Other liabilities 12,734 7,691 Total stockholders' equity 316,283 275,243 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 554,313 - 330,393 * The balance sheet data as of December 31, 2024 has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date.

OTHER FINANCIAL DATA For the three months ended

September 30, For the nine months ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net Cash provided by Operating Activities - 13,494 - 16,148 - 40,341 - 47,841 Net Cash used in Investing Activities - (78,864 - - (7,028 - - (75,561 - - (39,718 - Net Cash provided by / (used in) Financing Activities - 180,759 - (2,341 - - 176,078 - (6,867 -



