Branded Legacy Announces Strong Revenues from Newly Acquired Pau Hana Subsidiary

MELBOURNE, Fla., Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC:BLEG), a leader in innovative addiction treatment and harm reduction solutions, today announced that its newly acquired subsidiary, Pau Hana, posted strong third quarter revenues of just over one hundred and twenty-five thousand dollars ($125,000.00). Branded Legacy intends to aggressively scale this division throughout 2026 and beyond through a targeted roll-up strategy of additional high-performing locations. Each future acquisition will follow the Pau Hana blueprint: integrating established, cash-flow-positive kava bars into the portfolio to immediately layer on new streams of daily retail revenue while leveraging centralized sourcing, branding, and operational efficiencies to boost margins. This repeatable acquisition model is designed to drive exponential, compounding revenue growth, positioning Branded Legacy as a dominant consolidator in the multi-billion-dollar sober-social and functional beverage movement.

Branded Legacy, Inc. has strategically diversified its portfolio with the strategic acquisition of Pau Hana, marking its bold entry into the fast-growing kava and wellness lounge sector. This milestone acquisition instantly unlocked daily, recurring revenue streams from Pau Hana's thriving retail operation in West Melbourne, Florida, a location that has consistently generated strong cash flow since its 2023 launch through premium kava sales, specialty mocktails, events, and merchandise. Unlike one-time product sales, Pau Hana delivers predictable, high-margin daily income from foot traffic, repeat clientele, and a loyal membership base, providing Branded Legacy with a stable new revenue pillar that significantly enhances overall financial performance and shareholder value.

As Pau Hana looks ahead to 2026, the team is channeling its explosive growth since opening in West Melbourne, Florida, in January 2023 into a bold expansion strategy designed to bring the island-inspired, alcohol-free relaxation revolution to new horizons. With a meticulously planned roadmap that includes opening three to five new locations across high-potential markets in Florida, targeting vibrant communities in and around Central Florida. The brand aims to scale its footprint by 150% within the year, capitalizing on the surging demand for wellness-focused social spaces. This organic growth will feature flagship venues that blend traditional kava rituals with modern amenities like expanded event programming and pet-friendly lounges, all while maintaining the core commitment to noble kava varieties that deliver anxiety-reducing calm and euphoric vibes without the regrets of traditional nightlife.

Branded Legacy recognized the benefits of Kava and how Kava's appeal lies largely in its well-documented calming and mood-enhancing effects, which come primarily from active compounds called kavalactones. In recent years, kava bars have rapidly emerged as a popular social destination across the United States and beyond, evolving from a traditional Pacific Island ritual into a modern wellness and nightlife alternative. Cities like South Florida, Southern California, Colorado, and North Carolina now host dozens of dedicated kava bars. Unlike traditional bars, kava venues promote a relaxed, alcohol-free environment where patrons gather to drink "shells" of the earthy, tongue-numbing beverage while playing games, listening to live music, or simply unwinding. The trend has been fueled by growing interest in natural alternatives to alcohol, especially among younger adults seeking social spaces that don't revolve around drinking or late-night partying.

About Pau Hana.

Nestled at the vibrant intersection of U.S. Highway 192 and Wickham Road in West Melbourne, Florida, Pau Hana Kava Bar opened its doors in January 2023 as a welcoming haven for those seeking a mindful escape from the everyday hustle. Drawing inspiration from the Hawaiian phrase "Pau Hana," which celebrates the sweet relief of the workday's end, this pet-friendly spot embodies the spirit of community and relaxation in a sophisticated, alcohol-free environment. Founded with a passion for natural wellness, Pau Hana has quickly become a local favorite, offering a refreshing alternative to traditional bars where patrons can unwind without the haze of hangovers or regrets. Our commitment to quality shines through in every carefully crafted beverage, fostering connections among friends, families, and newcomers alike in a space designed for genuine, feel-good vibes. Please visit: https://pauhanakava.com/

Branded Legacy recently announced that it's subsidiary BioLegacy Evaluative Group Inc., has initiated engineering and development of a unitary device mold for its proprietary air-driven intranasal drug delivery platform. This milestone marks a significant step toward scalable production of its groundbreaking single-use device, designed to deliver rapid, consistent, and reliable therapeutics, including its flagship inhaled naloxone program.

About BioLegacy Evaluative Group, Inc.

BioLegacy Evaluative Group Inc. is a life sciences company dedicated to developing innovative therapies and devices addressing urgent global health challenges. With strategic partnerships at McMaster University and Stanford University, and a newly acquired GMP-compliant manufacturing facility, BioLegacy is positioned to deliver scalable, cost-effective solutions in areas of high unmet need.

About Pau Hana

About Branded Legacy, Inc.

Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC: BLEG ) is a forward-thinking holdings company dedicated to pioneering solutions in addiction treatment and harm reduction. Through its subsidiary, BioLegacy Evaluative Group, and strategic collaborations with leading institutions like McMaster University and Stanford University, the company drives transformative research and innovation. With a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility in Vancouver, Branded Legacy leverages advanced production capabilities to deliver cutting-edge products, positioning itself as a leader in addressing critical public health challenges. For more information, visit www.brandedlegacy.com -

