Gloo Acquires XRI Global, Unlocking Advanced Multilingual and Voice AI Capabilities to Expand Market Opportunity

Strategic acquisition will accelerate growth by embedding advanced multilingual AI across the Gloo platform

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gloo (Nasdaq: GLOO), a technology platform serving the faith and flourishing ecosystem, announced it has acquired XRI Global , an AI company pioneering voice AI and multilingual technologies designed to engage people across thousands of languages.

XRI's capabilities allow Gloo to increase the depth and market potential of current technology solutions offered through Gloo AI and Gloo360.

Founded in 2018, XRI develops custom multilingual and low-resource language AI solutions for organizations across health, faith and humanitarian sectors. Today, there are over 7,000 languages in the world, and around 6,800 are left out of modern AI innovations. XRI has developed a research-backed methodology that has proven successful at designing AI which can scale to thousands of languages, even those without training data or a writing system.

XRI has already built AI models for over 30 languages in just the past 18 months. The XRI team holds PhDs in machine learning, computational linguistics and theoretical linguistics, with backgrounds at Meta and Google.

"Together, Gloo and XRI can pioneer a new category: mission-aligned AI infrastructure that is global in reach, grounded in shared values, and designed to accelerate human flourishing," said Daniel Wilson, CEO of XRI Global. "AI investment is surging across the development sector, yet the language gap prevents these tools from reaching the very communities they are meant to serve."

XRI brings a robust history of projects across the broader faith and flourishing ecosystem, including being a past subgrantee of a Gates Foundation project via Clear Global, and a provider of end-to-end data-collection solutions that accelerated expansion into new languages for the Innovation Lab of Every Tribe Every Nation.

"As AI transforms the way the world communicates, billions of people risk being left behind simply because their languages are not represented in today's frontier models," said Steele Billings, president of Gloo AI. "By combining XRI Global's world-class engineering with Gloo's values-aligned approach to AI, we are taking a bold step toward closing that gap within the faith and flourishing ecosystem."

Now, Gloo and XRI can scale trusted multilingual AI across the faith and flourishing ecosystem. This will unlock new international markets, enhance the value of Gloo's platform, and ensure communities across thousands of languages can fully participate in the future of technology.

Gloo is a leading technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem, providing values-aligned AI, resources, insights, and funding so people and communities flourish and organizations thrive. Gloo serves over 140,000 faith, ministry, and nonprofit leaders and is based in Boulder, Colorado. For more information, visit www.gloo.com .

XRI Global is an AI company and industry leader building custom domain multilingual AI solutions for organizations across faith, health, and humanitarian sectors. Through pioneering research and deployment of language technologies, XRI Global has become an organization which can scale values-aligned AI to speakers of every language on earth. For more information, visit www.xriglobal.ai .

