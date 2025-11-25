Barton Gold: 3-Stage Production Plan for Gold in Australia
Barton Gold: 3-Stage Production Plan for Gold in Australia
|Barton Gold Holdings Limited: Tunkillia Upgrade Drilling - 18,900m Phase 1 Complete
|First assays from highest value 'S1' area expected imminentlyHIGHLIGHTSPhase 1 reverse circulation (RC) upgrade drilling on Tunkillia's high value 'Starter Pits' complete1Drilling completed ahead of...
|Barton Gold Completes Tunkillia Starter Pit Upgrade Drilling Campaign Ahead of Schedule
|BARTON GOLD HOLDINGS LIMITED: Tunkillia Upgrade Drilling - 18,900m Phase 1 Complete
|Barton Gold Holdings Limited: Presentation to Swiss Mining Institute Conference
|ADELAIDE, AU / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (Barton or the Company) advises that the attached presentation is due to be presented today at the Swiss Mining...
|BARTON GOLD HOLDINGS LIMITED
|0,765
|+8,51 %