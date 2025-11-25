Event will take place in Athens, Greece from 14th-16th April 2026

The International Cable Protection Committee (ICPC) is very pleased to announce the issuance of its 'Call for Presentations' for the forthcoming 2026 Plenary. Under the theme 'Collaboration to Protect Global Connectivity,' the annual event will take place in Athens, Greece from 14th-16th April 2026 at the Athenaeum InterContinentalwhere global submarine cable industry experts, academics, and leaders from the science and legal communities will gather under the same roof. ICPC welcomes member organisations as well as non-member organisations who wish to present at the Plenary meeting to submit their abstract(s) for consideration.

ICPC General Manager Mr. Ryan Wopschall commented, 'The Plenary brings together the global submarine cable industry, governments, academia and other stakeholders to focus on the current and future state of planning, installing, protecting, and maintaining resilient submarine cable infrastructure worldwide. The concept of 'collaboration' between marine industries, governments, and the submarine cable industry is often a 'buzz word,' particularly in a global industry, but this Plenary will look at how this is actually achieved in practice through real world examples from around the globe.'

Over the course of the Plenary, delegates will exchange dialogue across the three days-listening, learning and discussing a variety of topics focused on the importance of submarine fibre optic cables as well as power cables for offshore renewables and electricity transmission and distribution.

To express interest in presenting at the ICPC Plenary, please submit your abstract by Friday, 16th January 2026 via thefollowing link. The link provides specific details such as deadline dates and suggested presentation topics based on the Plenary's theme

Wopschall added, 'The ICPC last met in Athens in 1988, and we look forward to the 67th Plenary taking place in this historic location at an important time for submarine cables in the Mediterranean.'

About the Plenary: A cornerstone event for our organisation, the annual ICPC Plenary attracts global attendance and has always provided valuable opportunities to exchange ideas on the planning, installation, operation, protection, and maintenance of cables, to learn from colleagues facing similar challenges, and to get up to date with environmental and legal aspects of submarine cables. This annual event provides tremendous benefits for ICPC Members, presenters, and exhibitors. The Plenary agenda includes presentations, break-out sessions, invited guest speakers, networking opportunities and much more! If you would like to exhibit at the Plenary, please reach out to icpcinfo@iscpc.org.

About the ICPC: The International Cable Protection Committee is a non-commercial, non-profit international community of interest comprising more than 235 member organisations from 70 countries who are active in the critical activities of building, operating, and maintaining submarine telecommunications and power cable infrastructure. ICPC Member organisations represent over 98% of the world's submarine telecommunications cable infrastructure, and an increasing number of international submarine power cables. To learn more about the ICPC, visit: www.iscpc.org or send an e-mail to icpcinfo@iscpc.org. If interested in joining the ICPC, visit: https://www.iscpc.org/join-the-icpc/.

