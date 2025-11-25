Qatar's Ministry of Communications and Information Technology Signs Partnership Initiative with GSMA Advance to Accelerate Digital Skills

GSMA Advance People Excellence Partner programme will help promote technological excellence across Qatar's workforce

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology of Qatar (MCIT) has signed a five-year partnership initiative with GSMA Advance, to support Qatar Digital Academy (QDA). The programme will further accelerate lifelong learning and digital transformation in Qatar.

Aligned with Qatar's Digital Agenda 2030, the academy empowers the Qatari workforce with cutting-edge digital skills, promoting technological excellence and global competitiveness. The government plans to create 26,000 Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector jobs and generate an additional 40 billion QAR by 2030, as part of its Digital Agenda.

GSMA Advance, the skills and training division of the global mobile industry association, will support the QDA by running enhanced and accredited educational programmes for employees. The QDA will also join the GSMA Advance People Excellence Partner Programme and co-design innovative training programmes offering flexible training methods, including in-person, virtual, and blended learning.

Duha Al Buhendi, Director of Digital Society and Digital Competencies, Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, said: "The partnership with GSMA Advance strengthens Qatar Digital Academy's efforts in developing competencies and promoting continuous learning. We aim to empower our workforce with the latest technological skills drive innovation and achieve the objectives of the Digital Agenda 2030, reinforcing Qatar's position as a regional hub for digital excellence."

Dr Drew MacFarlane, Head of GSMA Advance, said: "Alongside MWC Doha, GSMA Advance's partnership with the QDA will help create a long-lasting legacy for the country, aligned with Qatar's Digital Agenda 2030. By equipping the country's ICT workforce with the latest digital skills and knowledge, we will look to further drive digital transformation and economic growth."

GSMA Advance, is a leading mobile and telecoms training organisation. It delivers expert-led, sector-specific professional accreditations and training built from the GSMA's deep involvement in global telecoms policy, innovation, and standards. Through its courses it aims to bridge skills gaps, foster innovation, and champion workforce diversity so that industries and societies thrive.

