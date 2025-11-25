AeroCore Technologies Awarded Global Contract - for all U.S. Marine Corps Aviation

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroCore Technologies is announcing the award of a new and expanded engine wash system contract with the United States Marine Corps, covering all Marine Aircraft Wings, including those stationed in Hawaii and forward-deployed forces in Japan. This award reflects Marine Aviation's confidence in AeroCore's proven ability to enhance readiness and optimize engine wash operations.

The agreement focuses on technology and data to optimize engine washing for the USMC. AeroCore's patented Nucleated Foam Technology is a comprehensive readiness solution that delivers:

Maintenance man-hour reductions by up to 75% for engine and heat exchanger washes





for engine and heat exchanger washes Aircraft availability increases with less aircraft downtime





increases with less aircraft downtime Transformative cleaning efficacy with patented foam technology that scrubs all internal engine surfaces, reaches all blade sides, encapsulates debris, and extracts fouling from the entire gas path. The same technology applies to on-wing heat exchangers.

USMC engine performance data indicates a slower degradation of exhaust gas temperature margin since implementing AeroCore technology as compared to any other engine wash system currently available world-wide.

"This contract underscores Marine Aviation's confidence in AeroCore's ability to reduce direct maintenance man hours per flight hour and drive higher readiness for the Marines," said Jon Davis, Board Advisor at AeroCore Technologies and retired Lieutenant General.

"As a Marine, I appreciate the daily demands placed on maintainers working tirelessly to meet readiness requirements. The data and most importantly the value is compelling. AeroCore is currently delivering a 2-5X return on investment (ROI) and this is expected to grow with full fleet coverage. This technology reduces lifecycle costs when applied consistently year after year."

AeroCore's plane-side wash takes about one hour and can be performed anywhere the aircraft is parked, safely and in full environmental compliance. The process minimizes downtime and keeps aircraft mission-ready without any engine disassembly.

"This award is an important leap forward for both AeroCore and the USMC," said Kevin Bourke, CEO of AeroCore Technologies. "We are grateful for the opportunity to bring a proven commercial best practice to the Marine Corps, improve readiness, reduce maintenance time, and deliver significant cost savings across the fleet."

In addition to aviation, AeroCore's Nucleated Foam Technology delivers significant performance improvements in the O&G sector through its joint venture, ReNu Technologies.

For more information about AeroCore Technologies, please visit www.aerocore.com or contact info@aerocore.com; for ReNu Technologies, please visit www.renutech.com or contact info@renutech.com

