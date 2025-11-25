SB Tree Service Owner Chris Forrest Earns ISA Certified Urban Forestry Professional Credential

New credential enhances the company's ability to protect and improve urban forests throughout Volusia and Flagler counties.

HOLLY HILL, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / SB Tree Service is proud to announce that its owner and founder, Chris Forrest, has officially earned the prestigious ISA Certified Urban Forestry Professional designation from the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA), which is one of the highest levels of recognition within the tree care industry.

Chris Forrest in Action: Elevating Urban Forestry Standards

Chris Forrest puts his ISA training to work, showing the skill, safety, and precision behind SB Tree Service.

This certification highlights Chris's advanced expertise in urban forest management, tree biology, risk assessment, and environmental stewardship, further strengthening SB Tree Service's commitment to providing the highest quality tree care services across Central Florida.

"This is such a proud moment for our family," said his wife, Angel Forrest. "Chris's dedication to urban forestry shows in everything he does. Earning this ISA certification reflects his commitment to protecting our Florida communities and helping create safer, healthier landscapes. I'm inspired by him every day, and this recognition is truly well-deserved."

Angel also states, "Getting this certification is a major step toward bridging arboriculture with our local communities. It gives us the knowledge and ability to connect both worlds and continue creating a stronger, safer environment here in Florida."

The ISA Certified Urban Forestry Professional credential is awarded only to individuals who demonstrate:

Extensive professional experience

Comprehensive knowledge of urban forestry principles

Mastery of safety standards, tree risk management, and sustainable practices

Successful completion of ISA's rigorous examination

With this achievement, SB Tree Service continues to expand its reputation as a trusted leader in tree removal, pruning, risk assessment, and storm preparedness services throughout Volusia and Flagler counties.

About SB Tree Service

SB Tree Service is a full-service tree care company serving Flagler and Volusia Counties with professional pruning, tree removal, stump grinding, storm preparation, arborist services, and much more. Known for its safety-focused approach and exceptional customer service, SB Tree Service also proudly serves clients across residential, commercial, and municipal properties.

