BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 25
BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST plc (LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)
All information is at 31 October 2025and unaudited.
Performance at month end with net income reinvested
One
Three
Six
One
Three
Five
Month
Months
Months
Year
Years
Years
Net asset value
7.4%
19.5%
36.9%
23.4%
30.3%
174.0%
Share price
5.9%
18.7%
39.0%
25.0%
26.5%
186.2%
Sources: Datastream, BlackRock
At month end
Net asset value - capital only:
156.94p
Net asset value cum income 1 :
157.10p
Share price:
143.50p
Discount to NAV (cum income):
8.7%
Net yield:
3.2%
Gearing - cum income:
8.7%
Total assets:
£175.3m
Ordinary shares in issue 2 :
111,583,497
Gearing range (as a % of net assets):
0-20%
Ongoing charges 3 :
1.15%
1 Includes net revenue of 0.16p.
2 Excluding 24,002,697 ordinary shares held in treasury.
3 The Company's ongoing charges are calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain other non-recurring items for the year ended 30 November 2024. In addition, the Company's Manager has also agreed to cap ongoing charges by rebating a portion of the management fee to the extent that the Company's ongoing charges exceed 1.15% of average net assets.
Sector Overview
Mining
41.4%
Energy Transition
33.9%
Traditional Energy
24.9%
Net Current Liabilities
-0.2%
-----
100.0%
=====
Sector Analysis
% Total Assets^
Country Analysis
% Total Assets^
Mining:
Global
52.9
Diversified
24.0
United States
13.0
Copper
5.0
Canada
7.1
Gold
4.8
Latin America
6.8
Industrial Minerals
2.8
Germany
5.0
Steel
1.0
United Kingdom
3.7
Aluminium
1.0
Italy
3.3
Silver
0.9
Australia
1.8
Uranium
0.8
France
1.5
Platinum Group Metals
Nickel
Subtotal Mining:
0.7
0.4
41.4
Spain
Other Africa
Morocco
South Africa
Ireland
Denmark
1.5
1.5
0.8
0.7
0.4
0.2
Net Current Liabilities
-0.2
Energy Transition:
100.0
Electrification
13.9
Renewables
10.0
Storage
5.8
Energy Efficiency
4.2
Subtotal Energy Transition:
33.9
Traditional Energy:
Integrated
12.8
Oil Services
4.8
E&P
3.9
Refining & Marketing
1.7
Distribution
1.7
Subtotal Traditional Energy:
24.9
Net Current Liabilities
-0.2
-----
100.0
=====
^ Total Assets for the purposes of these calculations exclude bank overdrafts, and the net current liabilities figure shown in the tables above therefore exclude bank overdrafts equivalent to 8.4% of the Company's net asset value.
Ten Largest Investments
Company
Region of Risk
% Total Assets
Vale - ADS
Latin America
6.1
Abaxx Technologies
Global
5.8
Chevron Corporation
Global
5.5
Anglo American
Global
4.5
Shell
Global
3.5
Prysmian SpA
Italy
3.3
Glencore
Global
3.2
EDP Renovaveis
Global
3.1
First Solar
Global
2.8
Elia Group
Germany
2.5
Commenting on the markets, Tom Holl and Mark Hume, representing the Investment Manager noted:
Of the Company's three components, Energy Transition was the best performing during October, but Mining also performed well, whilst Conventional Energy posted positive but more modest performance.
Within Energy Transition, renewables companies performed particularly strongly on improving sentiment related to rising global power demand expectations and greater regulatory certainty. US Energy Secretary, Chris Wright, confirmed during the month that the US alone would need to add 100 gigawatts of new firm capacity in the next 5 years to meet growing power demand driven by reshoring manufacturing and the artificial intelligence build out.
In the Mining space, the diversified mining sub-sector led returns, benefitting from the iron ore 62% fe. price rising by 3.7% as China increased reserves. Meanwhile, in the base metals, the copper price rose by 6.3% as operational disruptions in that market remained a key theme. Elsewhere, gold equities gave back a little of their outstanding year-to-date performance as they exhibited a high beta to the pullback in gold in the second half of the month.
Lastly, in Conventional Energy, despite oil price weakness, integrated oil & gas companies performed positively owing to valuation support and their resilient business models. The Brent oil price fell by 4.5% whilst the WTI oil price fell by 2.2%, ending the month at $65/bbl and $62/bbl respectively. This came after OPEC confirmed another increase in monthly production, accelerating the return of previously curtailed barrels. This was, however, partly offset by risk premium added by the European Union and the US tightening sanctions on Russian crude exports.
All data points in US dollar terms unless otherwise specified. Commodity price moves sourced from Thomson
25 November 2025
ENDS
Latest information is available by typing www.blackrock.com/uk/beri on the internet, "BLRKINDEX" on Reuters, "BLRK" on Bloomberg or "8800" on Topic 3 (ICV terminal). Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Manager's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.