Dienstag, 25.11.2025
Goldrausch 2.0: 60% Insideranteil - warum dieser Gold-Explorer als Geheimtipp gilt
25.11.2025 17:02 Uhr
LINSOUL INC: Punch Audio Portazo: Bass-Forward Hybrid Technology With Ultra-Clear Trebles

Featuring a hybrid 1 dynamic driver + 2 planar magnetic drivers configuration for powerful bass and ultra-clear treble.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / Punch Audio introduces the Portazo, a bass monster, featuring a thunderous 15dB sub-bass output that reverberates even the deepest of notes. Designed specifically for bassheads, the Portazo delivers a punishingly powerful bass slam. But with a precisely tuned treble and ultra-treble extension, the overall sound signature is crisp and clean, providing ample headroom in the soundstage.

Punch Audio Portazo

Punch Audio Portazo

Hybrid Driver Technology:
The Portazo combines a next-generation composite dynamic driver with dual planar magnetic tweeters. The composite diaphragm, featuring a liquid silicone suspension and LCP dome, delivers deep, controlled bass with fast transient response. The planar tweeters extend treble to 35kHz, providing clear, airy highs and a spacious, life-like soundstage.

Meaty, Yet Precise Tuning:
Portazo's tuning balances overwhelming low-end power with clarity. Sub-bass is boosted by 15dB from 20Hz-400Hz for impactful lows and full low-mids, while the midrange remains neutral to prevent muddiness. Treble peaks at 3kHz for vocal presence, with extended ultra-high frequencies adding air and detail without harshness.

Handcrafted Build and Custom Cable:
Each Portazo is hand-assembled, with individually measured and paired drivers for channel matching. A detachable 2-pin 0.78mm cable with 4-core OFC wires reduces microphonics and supports 3.5mm or 4.4mm modular connectors, ensuring durability, upgradeability, and clean signal transmission.

Suggested Usage Scenario :
The Portazo is intended for bass-lovers. It is excellent for genres with strong bass presence, such as hip-hop, pop, and EDM. The Portazo is also excellent for stage musicians who require enhanced bass levels, including drummers and bass guitarists.
Genres: Hip-hop, Pop, EDM
Usage: Bassheads, Bass Guitarists, Drummers, Commute

Product Technical Information
Punch Audio Portazo
Sensitivity: 102dB
Impedance: 10O
Distortion: 0.015%
Frequency Response: 20Hz-35kHz
Driver Configuration: 1DD + 2 Planar Drivers

Linsoul Website

Contact Information

Evelyn Zhou
Marketing Specialist
marketing@kiwiears.com

Rosie Dian
Marketing Speicalist
marketing@linsoul.com

SOURCE: LINSOUL INC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/punch-audio-portazo-bass-forward-hybrid-technology-with-ultra-cle-1106164

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
