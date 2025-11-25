InHand Networks Launches IR624 5G Industrial Router to Power Always-On IIoT Connectivity

IR624 is a 5G industrial router delivering secure, always-on IIoT connectivity with Gigabit 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi 5, multi-layer security, link redundancy and cloud-based management.

CHANTILLY, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / As digital transformation accelerates, connecting industrial sites is no longer the challenge. The real challenge is keeping networks fast, resilient, and simple to manage - especially across widely distributed and complex environments.

InHand Networks is pleased to unveil the IR624 5G Industrial router, designed for key Industrial IoT (IIoT) applications. Combining gigabit 5G, resilient connectivity and cloud-based management, the IR624 provides a secure and reliable foundation for mission-critical operations across manufacturing, energy, public services, and healthcare.

Powered by Gigabit 5G for high speed data movement, multi-layer link redundancy for uninterrupted connectivity, and the InHand DeviceLive cloud platform simplifies remote monitoring, and troubleshooting, the IR624 streamlines industrial network management end-to-end..

High-Performance 5G Capabilities

Powered by the Qualcomm SDX62 platform, the IR624 supports 5G SA/NSA and remains backward-compatible with 4G/3G. With downlink rates up to 3.4 Gbps, it delivers the bandwidth and low latency required for HD video backhaul, remote monitoring, and large-scale data collection.

Dual-band Wi-Fi for dense access

The IR624 integrates dual-band Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac). Concurrent 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz operation with aggregate throughput of up to 1200 Mbps (867 Mbps @ 5 GHz + 300 Mbps @ 2.4 GHz) supports reliable wireless access for multiple concurrent clients where cabling is impractical.

Always-on connectivity

For unmanned sites and long-running production lines, maintaining uptime matters more than peak speed. The IR624 supports failover between wired and cellular links and includes dual SIM slots for carrier redundancy, with an onboard eSIM footprint provisioned for future eSIM adoption. Link health checks, together with hardware and software watchdogs, enable automatic reconnection and recovery, minimizing downtime in 24/7 environments.

Defense-in-depth security

The IR624 supports VPN technologies including IPsec, L2TP, OpenVPN, and WireGuard for building encrypted tunnels. Its built-in firewall-featuring SPI, DDoS protection, access control, port forwarding, URL filtering, and MAC address filtering-provides granular traffic control. Security logs and alerts improve visibility and help protect sensitive data and critical systems against unauthorized access and cyberattacks.

Cloud-based management with DeviceLive

The IR624 integrates with the InHand DeviceLive cloud platform to enable centralized, scalable management. Network status, signal quality and traffic usage can be monitored from a single dashboard, while configuration updates and firmware upgrades are pushed in bulk. Remote diagnostics and maintenance reduce on-site visits and shorten mean time to repair, helping IT and OT teams operate more efficiently.

Versatile interfaces for easy integration

The IR624 offers 4 Gigabit Ethernet ports (configurable as LAN/WAN with VLAN support), plus RS232 and RS485 serial interfaces. It connects high-bandwidth devices such as industrial cameras and edge computing nodes, as well as PLCs, instruments and legacy serial equipment, simplifying network architecture and system integration.

Built for demanding industrial applications

With its combination of high performance, resilient connectivity, robust security, and cloud-based management, the IR624 is well suited for industrial automation, smart energy, digital healthcare, public services and smart city deployments, where reliable, secure connectivity is critical to daily operations.

It has passed CE, E-MARK and ECE R118 certifications, and completed FCC and PTCRB testing, as well as network certification from the three major U.S. carriers (AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon). This extensive compliance helps accelerate deployments in U.S. and other global markets.

About InHand Networks

InHand Networks is a leading IoT solutions provider founded in 2001, dedicated to driving digital transformation across industries and empowering customers to unlock their full potential and achieve accelerated growth.

We specialize in delivering industrial-grade connectivity solutions for diverse sectors, such as business networks, industrial IoT, digital energy, smart commerce, and mobility. Our comprehensive product portfolio and services cater to various applications worldwide, including smart manufacturing, smart grid, intelligent transportation, smart retail, etc. With a global footprint spanning over 60 countries, we serve customers in the United States, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, China, and beyond.

Learn more: www.inhand.com

