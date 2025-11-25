CHIGEE Unveils Biggest Black Friday Sale of the Year: Up to 25% Off + Free Extended Warranty + Gift Cards

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CHIGEE, a pioneering manufacturer of advanced motorcycle navigation systems and smart riding solutions, today announced its highly anticipated Black Friday promotion, offering riders exceptional savings on its flagship AIO-5 and AIO-6 series devices, as well as a full range of accessories - featuring the deepest discounts of 2025, combined with exclusive extended warranty coverage and gift card rewards.

Running from November 25 through December 8, 2025, this represents the largest savings opportunity of the year for riders looking to upgrade their navigation technology.

Year's Biggest Discounts:

AIO-6 Series: 15% OFF

15% OFF AIO-5 Series: 25% OFF

25% OFF All Accessories: 15% OFF

FREE 12-Month Extended Warranty

Every CHIGEE Display purchase during the Black Friday sale includes an additional 12 months of warranty coverage at no extra cost - bringing total protection to 24 months. The extended warranty is automatically added to all qualifying devices.

eGift Card Bonus

Receive up to $35 in eGift cards with qualifying purchases to use on your next order.

Featured Products:

AIO-6 Series: The latest generation featuring enhanced processing power, improved display technology, and advanced connectivity for seamless navigation and real-time updates. Now 15% off.

AIO-5 Series: The proven platform acclaimed worldwide for reliability and intuitive interface. At 25% off, this is the largest discount ever offered on this popular system.

Accessories: Complete your riding setup with CHIGEE's range of premium mounting solutions, protective cases, and components - all 15% off.

Promotion Details:

Period: November 25 - December 8, 2025

November 25 - December 8, 2025 Discounts: Up to 25% off

Up to 25% off Free Bonus: 12-month extended warranty on all displays

12-month extended warranty on all displays Rewards: Up to $35 eGift card based on purchase amount

Up to $35 eGift card based on purchase amount Availability: Through CHIGEE official website chigee.com

About CHIGEE

CHIGEE is a leading innovator in motorcycle electronics, specializing in advanced navigation systems, dash cameras, and smart riding solutions. With a focus on enhancing rider safety and experience, CHIGEE combines cutting-edge technology with user-centric design to empower motorcyclists worldwide.

For more information, visit chigee.com or follow us on @Chigee Global.

Media Contact:press@chigeego.com

Black Friday Sale: https://www.chigee.com/pages/sale

