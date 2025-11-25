MyComplianceOffice: MCO Continues Growth and Expansion with New Office in Dublin's International Financial Services Centre

New headquarters space supports continued innovation and hiring as demand for compliance technology accelerates.

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MCO (MyComplianceOffice), a leading provider of integrated compliance technology solutions, has opened a new office in Dublin's International Financial Services Centre. The expansion supports MCO's continued global growth and strengthens the company's presence in a city recognized as one of Europe's most dynamic hubs for financial services and technology innovation.

The new Dublin office serves as a strategic base for MCO's corporate headquarters while deepening the company's long-standing investment in Ireland's technology ecosystem. The facility brings the MCO team into a larger, modern space designed to support continued hiring and the development of new product capabilities.

"Our new office demonstrates our commitment to delivering world-class technology from a world-class location," said Conor O'Kane, MCO's Chief Technology Officer. "This move gives our teams the space and infrastructure required to continue providing innovative compliance software that meets the complex regulatory requirements our clients face, with Responsible AI playing an increasingly important role in that work."

MCO's expansion comes as regulatory scrutiny continues to intensify and financial institutions require proven and scalable compliance solutions like the award-winning MyComplianceOffice platform. This year, MCO has earned numerous accolades, including recognition as a Financial Times Long-Term Growth Champion, placement on the Chartis RiskTech100 and FinCrime50 lists, and designation as a Deloitte Ireland Best Managed Company. Learn more about recent MCO award wins.

"MCO exemplifies the strength of Ireland's homegrown technology sector and its ability to compete on the global stage," said Anne Lanigan, Head of Technology & Services at Enterprise Ireland. "As an Irish company serving financial institutions worldwide, MCO's continued expansion demonstrates the caliber of innovation emerging from Ireland and the vital role firms like MCO play in addressing complex regulatory challenges for international clients. Enterprise Ireland is proud to support MCO and we look forward to continuing to work with them as they strengthen their position in global markets."

About MCO

MCO (MyComplianceOffice)?provides integrated compliance management software that enables global financial services firms to operate efficiently, ethically, and compliantly. With 30 products on a single system, the powerful MyComplianceOffice platform lets compliance professionals demonstrate that they are proactively managing compliance obligations and the regulated activities of employees, the company and third parties.

1500+ client companies across 125+ countries use MyComplianceOffice?to reduce the risk of misconduct and effectively oversee compliance obligations.

