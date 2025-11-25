CACI: Veteran Employee Profile: Spotlighting Robert Bartlett's Journey from Survivor to Advocate

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / Robert Bartlett's is a story of incredible perseverance, proving that even when you think all hope is lost, strength and purpose can rise from the darkest moments.

Robert Bartlett pictured during his active-duty service and in his continued mission as a CACI employee.

Bartlett's family has served this country since its birth at Valley Forge. Deeply committed to the same spirit of service, he chose to join the Army through its Delayed Entry Program after the start of the War on Terror.

"At 30 years old, I enlisted in the Army to become a noncommissioned officer," he said. "Supporting my fellow soldiers was deeply fulfilling, but the greatest privilege was contributing to a mission larger than myself in defense of our nation."

Bartlett served in the Army as a cavalry scout sniper and deployed to Iraq soon after joining. There, he faced hardship and tragedy that would profoundly influence the path ahead.

"In 2005, an explosively formed penetrator bomb left me in critical condition," he said. "In the years that followed, I faced death three times - and was given just as many chances to keep living."

After four and a half years of surgery and treatment at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bartlett medically retired as a staff sergeant in 2009. Through dedicated care and unwavering determination, he achieved a recovery few thought possible.

Though the road to recovery was long and painful, it placed him among people and experiences that would shape his future in ways he couldn't yet see. Those same connections at Walter Reed would eventually guide him to a career with CACI.

"While at Walter Reed, I made friends with a few leaders from CACI through a fly-fishing program," he said. "In 2014, they offered me a job with the company where I was given the opportunity to support my fellow servicemembers."

Today, Bartlett continues his mission with CACI as a talent acquisition veteran engagement specialist, educating and advocating for active military members, veterans, and their spouses to align their skills today with their ambitions for tomorrow.

"At CACI, I work with military-affiliated individuals to help them better understand the federal contracting landscape and ensure their resumes get the attention they deserve," he said. "With resources like these, it's no surprise that more than a third of our workforce represents the military community."

Bartlett works with a passionate team of talent acquisition professionals, and together they drive the company's military branding efforts, manage related awards and internal metrics, and represent the company at career fairs to attract top talent.

CACI has worked hard to foster an accessible, approachable culture where every team member feels supported. Bartlett embodies those same principles through his dedication to helping fellow veterans find new purpose after service.

"Integrity is about doing the right thing for those who once did the same for us," he said. "When we help those who risked their lives for our country, we give them a reason to keep moving forward. Sometimes, a new opportunity can change - or even save - a life."

CACI is committed to supporting members of the military community for the invaluable experience and perspective they bring to advancing national security. Continue your mission with CACI.

About CACI

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) is a national security company with 25,000 talented employees who are Ever Vigilant in expanding the limits of national security. We ensure our customers' success by delivering differentiated technology and distinctive expertise to accelerate innovation, drive speed and efficiency, and rapidly anticipate and eliminate threats. Our culture drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. We are members of the Fortune 500, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. For more information, visit us at caci.com.

# # #

Corporate Communications and Media:

Lauren Presti

Executive Director, Media Relations and Digital Communications

(703) 434-5037, lauren.presti@caci.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CACI on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CACI

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/caci

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CACI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/veteran-employee-profile-spotlighting-robert-bartletts-journey-fr-1111961