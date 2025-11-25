TietoEVRY Oyj: Holding of Silchester International Investors LLP in Tieto below 15%

Tietoevry Corporation STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 November 2025, 6:00 p.m. EET

Tietoevry Corporation (Tieto1)) has received an announcement pursuant to the Securities Market Act regarding a change in its shareholding. Silchester International Investors LLP has announced that its holding has decreased to 17 754 841 shares, representing 14,97% of the total number of shares.

Silchester acts as investment manager for certain commingled funds ("Clients"). In acting for its Clients, Silchester is given full discretion over their investments and is empowered to vote on their behalf. One of the Clients, the Silchester International Investors International Value Equity Trust, holds 6.3% of the shares.

Target company: Tietoevry Corporation, Business Identity Code: 0101138-5

Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 24 November 2025

The registered number of shares of the company is 118 640 150, which entitle to a total of 118 640 150 votes.

1) Tietoevry has adopted the new brand name Tieto as from November 2025. The change of the Parent company's name, Tietoevry Corporation, is subject to the decision of the Annual General meeting.

For further information, please contact

Tommi Järvenpää, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 576 0288, tommi.jarvenpaa (at) tietoevry.com

TIETOEVRY CORPORATION

DISTRIBUTION

NASDAQ Helsinki

NASDAQ Stockholm

Oslo Børs

Principal Media

Tieto is a leading software and digital engineering services company with global market reach and capabilities. We provide customers across different industries with mission-critical solutions through our specialized software businesses Tieto Caretech, Tieto Banktech and Tieto Indtech as well as TietoTech Consulting business. Our around 15 000 talented vertical software, design, cloud and AI experts are dedicated to empowering our customers to succeed and innovate with latest technology.