25 November 2025
Sparc Group AB (publ): Sparc Group AB (publ) interim report third quarter 2025

Organic growth in a challenging market

Financial Highlights third quarter 2025:

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 584 million (490), corresponding to a growth of 19.2% (60.8). Organic growth amounted to 6.6% (5.5)
  • Adjusted EBITDA amounted to SEK 36 million (33), corresponding to a margin of 6.2% (6.7).
  • Profit after tax amounted to SEK -90 million (-17), generating earnings per share after dilution of SEK -2.27 (-0.45).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK -25 million (22), with a cash conversion on a rolling 12-month basis of 86.3% (-).

This interim report constitutes information that Sparc Group AB (publ) is required to make public under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person below, at 5.00 p.m. CET on 25 November 2025.

For more information:
Oscar Wilhelmsson
Investor Relations
oscar.wilhelmsson@sparcgroup.se
+46 708 85 76 67

Tomas Aksoy
Chief Financial Officer
tomas.aksoy@sparcgroup.se
+46 735 33 27 78

Erik Björklund
Founder & CEO
erik.bjorklund@sparcgroup.se
+46 704 25 49 37


