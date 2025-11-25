KeepsakeMom Creations USA Inc.: KeepsakeMom Unveils Patent-Pending Breastmilk Preservation Method, Setting a New Standard for Breastmilk Jewelry Craftsmanship

North America's leading breastmilk jewelry studio introduces a breakthrough preservation method for beautifully preserved, long-lasting keepsakes.

BLAINE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / KeepsakeMom, North America's leading creator of handcrafted breastmilk jewelry, has announced its innovative new patent-pending approach to preserving breast milk for the resin jewelry-making process. Developed in collaboration with PhD chemists, KeepsakeMom's new process ensures unparalleled preservation, longevity, and stability of breast milk in resin jewelry.

Mother Holding Baby While Wearing KeepsakeMom Breastmilk Jewelry

A mother nurses her baby while wearing several pieces of KeepsakeMom breastmilk jewelry, including a bracelet, rings, and a pendant, capturing an intimate moment of connection and the keepsakes made from her own milk.

KeepsakeMom is the most trusted name in its industry, crafting more breast milk jewelry annually than any other studio in North America. With the introduction of its new breastmilk preservation protocol-refined through extensive research, laboratory testing, and real-world application-the company is redefining quality standards for the entire breast milk keepsake jewelry market.

"We've always believed that something as meaningful as breastmilk jewelry deserves the science, precision, and respect that a true heirloom warrants," said KeepsakeMom Founder Anna Thachuk. "Our new protocol ensures that every mother receives a beautifully preserved, lasting keepsake that honors her breastfeeding journey."

While the science behind KeepsakeMom's preservation method is sophisticated, the benefit to customers is simple: their breast milk is stabilized in a way that protects its natural essence while ensuring long-term beauty once embedded in resin.

Through this highly technical preservation protocol, KeepsakeMom transforms each customer's milk sample into a stable, pristine material ready to be handcrafted into a cherished piece of jewelry. The patent-pending process helps prevent common issues seen in the breastmilk jewelry industry, such as browning, inconsistent texture, or long-term instability-problems that can occur when milk is preserved using simpler or flawed techniques.

As the leading North American creator of breastmilk jewelry, KeepsakeMom has always taken a rigorous approach to safety, consistency, and artistry. Their dedication to developing a scientific preservation process underscores their commitment to delivering heirloom-quality pieces that last.

"This advancement is not just a technical milestone, it's also an emotional one," said Thachuk. "Mothers trust us with something deeply personal. They deserve the best artistry combined with the best science."

Every KeepsakeMom item is handcrafted by skilled artisans, ensuring each mother receives a piece as unique as her breastfeeding journey. The new preservation protocol ensures long-term stability and uniformity of the preserved milk, elevating the final jewelry pieces to an even higher standard of beauty and durability.

You can see the full collection of KeepsakeMom necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and more at https://www.keepsakemom.com.

Contact Information

Jeff Thachuk

Administrator

admin@keepsakemom.com

360-809-0208

SOURCE: KeepsakeMom Creations USA Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/keepsakemom-unveils-patent-pending-breastmilk-preservation-method-sett-1106554