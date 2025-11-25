Omega Law Group Partners With PATH Los Angeles for the Holidays

The Meal Kit Giveaway for the Holidays Offers Everything a Family Needs to Enjoy a Warm Holiday Meal

WEST CARSON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / Omega Law Group Accident & Injury Attorneys partnered with local nonprofit PATH to distribute holiday meal kits to families in West Carson. The Meal Kit Giveaway for the Holidays provides relief and support during a season that can be especially challenging for many households.

Recipients received fully stocked kits including:

Stuffing

Gravy

Instant potatoes

Canned goods

Baking mix

Additional seasonal essentials

The event, held on Friday, November 14, welcomed a strong turnout from local families. By removing complicated eligibility requirements, organizers ensured that any household in need could access a complete, comforting holiday meal.

"We know how challenging this time of year can be for many families. Providing a warm meal is a simple way for us to show gratitude and support to the people who make our community strong," said Omega Law Group Partner Robin Saghian.

Omega Law Group emphasizes that its commitment extends beyond legal advocacy for injury and accident victims in California and Texas. "Families are at the heart of everything we fight for. If we can make the holidays a little brighter for even one family, that means everything to us." Saghian added. Even a small act, like providing a meal, can make a meaningful difference in a family's holiday experience.

For more information about the Meal Kit Giveaway for the Holidays or to get involved in future initiatives, visit epath.org or contact Omega Law Group. Follow Omega Law Group on social media to stay updated on upcoming community projects and events.

About Omega Law Group

Omega Law Group is a leading provider of legal services for injury and accident victims in California and Texas. The personal injury law firm's mission goes beyond the courtroom. The legal team is actively investing in the communities it serves, prioritizing initiatives that create a tangible, positive impact.

From supporting local schools and youth programs to collaborating with nonprofit organizations and community projects , Omega Law Group integrates philanthropy and civic engagement into its core operations. By contributing resources, time, and genuine care, the firm addresses real needs and fosters long-term community growth.

Contact Information

Robin Saghian

Partner

rs@omegalaw.com

(866) 990-0954





SOURCE: Omega Law Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/omega-law-group-partners-with-path-los-angeles-for-the-holidays-1109122