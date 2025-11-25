GreenSTOP INC: GreenSTOP Brings 'The Smart Dispensary' Experience to Los Angeles, CA: The World's First Fully Automated Dispensary

Grand Opening of the Smart Dispensary: Flagship Automated Cannabis Dispensary in the Port of Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / Irie Vibes Inc. dba GreenSTOP, known as the SmartDispensary, proudly announces the grand opening of its flagship location at 650 N. Broad Avenue, Wilmington, CA 90744 - ribbon cutting starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.
GreenSTOP sets itself apart as The Smart Dispensary - a fully automated, tech-driven retail experience designed to provide customers with a seamless, efficient, and enjoyable way to shop. With a focus on convenience, health education, and community, GreenSTOP combines modern technology with a welcoming atmosphere that reflects the vibrant spirit of Wilmington.
"Our mission is to make cannabis-shopping simple, secure, and accessible for everyone," said CEO and Social Equity Owner Tony Rumford. "GreenSTOP isn't just a store - it's a smarter way to connect with cannabis culture and celebrate Irie Vibes."
The grand opening event will feature exclusive promotions and giveaways; community partnerships and local vendor highlights; and a first look at the automated GreenSTOP experience.
About GreenSTOP US
The GreenSTOP Dispensary is a "Joint Venture" between GreenSTOP Inc., an ancillary technology company, and Irie Vibes Inc., a tier 1 Social Equity awardee in Los Angeles. This new category is a GreenSTOP product called Smart Dispensary. This Smart Dispensary will be a fully-automated dispensary that utilizes GreenSTOP's proprietary 4-user vending machine, mobile ordering app and management software.
Meet the owners and founders of Irie Vibes Inc.: Tony Rumford and Lynne Conner
For media inquiries and interviews, please contact info@greenstop.us or visit the website at www.Greenstop.us - or for the store, visit www.greenstopla.co.
GreenSTOP - Irie Vibes Inc.
650 N. Broad Avenue, Unit B
Wilmington, CA 90744
www.greenstopla.co
info@greenstop.us | 310.872.3245
Contact Information
MR. Penn
Sales and Marketing Director
info@greenstop.us
773-882-0152
Lynne Conner
CFO
lconner@greenstop.us
8187499695
