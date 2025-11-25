IRAEmpire LLC: Best Gold IRA Companies 2026 Rated and Rankings Announced

IRAEmpire has released an updated and enhanced list of the best gold IRA companies 2026 for consumers. They'll be able to learn how to identify top gold ira providers and make better informed decisions with this guide.
NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / After the volatility of 2024-2025 - including fluctuating interest rates, record-high government debt, geopolitical tensions, and weakening purchasing power - more investors are seeking ways to stabilize and protect their retirement portfolios. One of the most popular strategies is diversifying with a Gold IRA, a self-directed retirement account that allows individuals to hold IRS-approved physical gold and silver.
Ryan Paulson, Chief Editor at IRAEmpire says, "Given the overwhelming number of companies entering the industry, it's more important than ever for consumers to understand which Gold IRA providers offer genuine transparency, competitive pricing, and outstanding customer experience. That's why we've released our updated Best Gold IRA Companies Rankings for 2026, based on detailed analysis of reputation, fees, storage options, customer service, buyback programs, and investor education."
Overview of Best Gold IRA Companies 2026:
Augusta Precious Metals (Best for Investments Above $50,000)
Lear Capital (Best Market Tools and Metals)
Goldencrest Metals (Best Prices)
Preserve Gold (Best Products)
This guide is designed to give you everything you need to know before opening a Gold IRA in 2026 - from how accounts work, to fees, risks, benefits, comparisons, and step-by-step setup processes. Whether you're nearing retirement or simply looking to protect your wealth, this comprehensive review will help you choose the right Gold IRA provider with confidence.
How IRAEmpire Rated the Top Gold IRA Companies for 2026
Choosing the best Gold IRA company in 2026 requires a deeper analysis than simply comparing fees or reading online reviews.
The precious metals retirement industry has grown rapidly over the past three years, attracting both reputable providers and a number of aggressive, sales-driven companies that often push overpriced coins or confusing fee structures. To ensure investors receive accurate, unbiased, and practical information, we evaluated each Gold IRA provider using a strict, multi-point rating system focused on transparency, consumer protection, and long-term value.
Below are the core ranking factors that determined our 2026 ratings:
Fee Transparency & Overall Pricing Structure
Transparent pricing is the foundation of a trustworthy Gold IRA company. We evaluated:
Whether the company provides clear, upfront fee information
Annual custodian fees
Storage fees (segregated vs. non-segregated)
Price markups on coins and bullion
Any hidden or unexpected costs
Companies with open, consistent pricing scored the highest.
Gold IRA Setup Process & User Experience
We analyzed how smooth and efficient each company's onboarding process is. This includes:
Ease of opening an account
Support during rollovers from 401(k), IRA, TSP, 403(b), or pension plans
Availability of IRA specialists
Clarity of educational materials
Providers offering frictionless setup with strong support ranked higher.
Product Selection: IRS-Approved Metals Only
A legitimate Gold IRA requires IRS-approved gold and silver. Companies pushing collectibles or numismatics received lower scores. We also evaluated:
Range of IRA-approved bullion
Availability of both gold and silver
Access to reputable refiners and mints
Reputation, Ratings & Customer Feedback
We reviewed customer experiences across:
Better Business Bureau (BBB)
Business Consumer Alliance (BCA)
Trustpilot
Google reviews
Consumer forums and financial alerts
Companies with long-standing reputations and minimal complaints ranked best.
Buyback Programs & Liquidity
A strong buyback program ensures investors can easily liquidate their metals. We examined:
Whether buybacks are guaranteed
Pricing fairness
Speed of processing and payouts
Track record of honoring buyback commitments
Storage & Custodial Options
We compared:
Approved storage partners (Brinks, Delaware Depository, etc.)
Security protocols
Segregated vs. non-segregated storage options
Custodian reputation and regulatory compliance
Customer Support & Educational Quality
Gold IRAs are long-term investments, so strong customer support is essential. Companies offering educational resources, 1-on-1 guidance, and long-term account support scored highest.
What Is a Gold IRA and How It Works
A Gold IRA is a type of Self-Directed Individual Retirement Account that allows you to hold physical gold and silver-instead of just traditional assets like stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. These accounts operate under the same IRS rules as a Traditional or Roth IRA, but they offer one critical difference: you can own tangible, IRS-approved precious metals stored in secure depositories.
Gold IRAs have become increasingly popular among retirement-focused investors who want hard-asset diversification, protection during market downturns, and a hedge against inflation or currency weakness. While gold has historically held its value over long periods of economic instability, investors appreciate the fact that it is a non-correlated asset, meaning it typically behaves differently from the stock market.
How a Gold IRA Works
A Gold IRA functions similarly to other retirement accounts, but with a few additional rules regarding what metals you can own and how they must be stored.
IRS-Approved Custodian
You cannot store gold for an IRA at home.
The IRS requires:
An approved custodian (trust company, bank, or IRS-regulated entity)
An approved depository (like Delaware Depository or Brinks)
Your custodian handles:
Paperwork
Reporting
Annual statements
Coordination with your Gold IRA company
IRS Rules for Gold and Silver
Not all metals qualify. Your Gold IRA must contain IRS-approved bullion, which meets strict purity standards:
Gold: 99.5% purity minimum
Silver: 99.9% purity minimum
Platinum & Palladium: 99.95% purity minimum
Common IRA-approved products include:
Gold American Eagles
Gold American Buffalos
Gold Canadian Maple Leafs
Silver American Eagles
Bullion bars from approved refiners
Numismatic or collectible coins are not allowed, and companies pushing them were penalized in our rankings.
How Funding Works: Transfers & Rollovers
Most investors fund a Gold IRA by moving money from an existing retirement account. You may use:
Traditional IRA
Roth IRA
401(k)
403(b)
TSP
SEP or SIMPLE IRA
Eligible pension accounts
There are two types of rollovers:
Direct Rollover (Preferred) - Custodian-to-custodian transfer with zero tax risk.
Indirect Rollover - Funds come to you first; must be deposited within 60 days to avoid taxes and penalties.
Choosing Your Metals & Storage
After funding the account, you'll select which metals to purchase. Your Gold IRA company will guide you in choosing metals suitable for IRS rules. The metals are then shipped securely to an IRS-approved depository, where they remain insured and stored under your IRA.
Monitoring and Managing Your IRA
Your metals remain stored until you:
Sell them
Exchange them
Take distributions in retirement
Or close the account
You may request annual statements, performance updates, and buyback options anytime.
Benefits of Opening a Gold IRA in 2026
As we move deeper into the economic cycle of 2026, investors are facing a unique combination of financial pressures: persistent inflation, uncertainty around interest rate policy, rising national debt levels, and increasing global geopolitical tensions. These conditions have pushed many Americans to look beyond traditional retirement accounts in search of assets that can hold their value during turbulence. This is where a Gold IRA has proven especially beneficial.
A Gold IRA allows you to diversify your retirement savings with physical gold and silver, which historically serve as reliable hedges during unstable economic periods. While no investment is completely risk-free, precious metals have repeatedly demonstrated their ability to maintain purchasing power over the long term.
Below are the primary advantages of opening a Gold IRA in 2026.
Protection Against Inflation and Dollar Weakness
Inflation has remained one of the biggest financial concerns going into 2026. When inflation rises or the dollar weakens, the real value of savings erodes. Gold, however, tends to increase in value when paper currency loses strength. This is one of the main reasons investors use a Gold IRA for long-term wealth protection.
Hedge Against Stock Market Volatility
The stock market in recent years has been marked by unpredictable swings due to:
Technology sector corrections
Higher interest rates affecting corporate earnings
Global supply chain issues
Election cycle uncertainty
Because gold often moves independently of stocks, adding it to your retirement strategy helps balance risk and reduce exposure to severe market downturns.
Long-Term Store of Value
Gold has maintained value for thousands of years across every major civilization. While equities depend on corporate performance and bonds depend on interest rates, gold simply exists as a scarce, globally recognized asset. This makes it a powerful tool for protecting wealth across decades - an essential consideration for retirement planning.
Safe-Haven Asset During Global Events
Gold demand historically surges during:
Wars
Recessions
Political instability
Banking crises
Energy shortages
Financial system stress
With geopolitical uncertainties continuing into 2026, many investors view gold as a necessary component of their retirement strategy.
Tax Advantages Through an IRA Structure
A Gold IRA offers the same tax benefits as any Self-Directed Traditional or Roth IRA, including:
Tax-deferred growth
Potential for tax-free withdrawals (with a Roth)
Ability to compound wealth without annual taxation
This gives investors a way to hold physical assets while still taking advantage of retirement tax laws.
Diversification and Portfolio Stability
Financial advisors commonly recommend diversification, and precious metals IRAs help investors avoid overexposure to any one asset class. By adding gold and silver, a portfolio becomes more balanced and resilient, especially during periods when other assets underperform.
The Best Gold IRA Companies of 2026: IRAEmpire's Rankings
Augusta Precious Metals (Ranked 1st Among the Best Gold IRA Companies)
Augusta Precious Metals once again takes the No.1 position in our 2026 Best Gold IRA Companies Rankings, solidifying its reputation as the most transparent, educational, and investor-focused provider in the industry. While many Gold IRA companies claim to offer great service, Augusta stands apart for its emphasis on no-pressure consultations, premium investor education, and a client-focused model designed for long-term retirement success.
Augusta has earned an exceptional reputation supported by an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, AAA from the Business Consumer Alliance, and consistently high customer satisfaction scores across Trustpilot and independent consumer forums. More importantly, the company's operating philosophy is built around empowering investors with unbiased information, rather than pushing them into hasty decisions or overpriced collectible coins.
1. Industry-Leading Education & Transparency
Augusta offers one of the most comprehensive educational experiences in the Gold IRA industry. Investors can access:
1-on-1 video calls with their education team
Harvard-trained economic analysts
Clear explanations of fees, risks, and long-term benefits
No-pressure guidance with zero sales tactics
This focus on transparent education reduces the likelihood of confusion, misled investors, or impulse-driven purchases - an essential safeguard in the precious metals market.
2. Extremely High Reputation & Customer Satisfaction
Across major consumer review platforms, Augusta continues to outperform competitors in:
Responsiveness
Reliability
Long-term client support
Consistent clarity in explaining risk
Their reputation for doing business "the right way" is a major reason they rank first.
3. Strong Buyback Program
Augusta provides a reliable and transparent buyback program, allowing investors to liquidate metals easily at competitive prices when needed. Liquidity is often overlooked in the Gold IRA industry, making this a major advantage over companies with unclear or inconsistent buyback policies.
4. Fees Are Transparent & Straightforward
Unlike many competitors, Augusta avoids hidden markups and unnecessary add-on fees. While exact pricing is provided during consultations, typical investors appreciate:
Straightforward annual fees
No surprise charges
No pressure to buy expensive collectible coins
This transparency is one of the biggest reasons retirees prefer Augusta over companies with complicated fee structures.
5. High-Quality Metals & Strict IRA Compliance
Augusta only sells IRS-approved gold and silver, ensuring investors comply with all IRA regulations. They avoid numismatics and speculative coins, which helps keep portfolios focused on long-term value.
Ideal For
Investors who want the most educational and transparent Gold IRA company
Retirees and pre-retirees seeking long-term portfolio stability
Higher-net-worth investors comfortable with the $50,000 minimum
Anyone who wants an easy, no-pressure, fully-guided Gold IRA setup process
Lear Capital (Ranked 2nd Among the Best Gold IRA Companies)
Lear Capital secures the No.2 position in our Best Gold IRA Companies of 2026 rankings, standing out for its strong combination of market tools, extensive metals selection, and investor-friendly educational content. With over 25 years of industry experience, Lear Capital remains one of the most established and recognizable names in the US precious metals market.
The company appeals to both new and experienced investors due to its blend of technology-driven insights, transparent pricing structures, and easy account setup process. While Lear does not quite match Augusta's premium educational support model, it excels in offering tools and data that help investors make informed decisions based on up-to-date market analysis.
1. Advanced Market Tools & Real-Time Pricing
Lear offers one of the most robust digital platforms among Gold IRA providers. Their website includes:
Interactive price charts
Market analytics
Historical gold and silver performance graphs
Spot price alerts
Portfolio tracking tools
These insights help investors stay current with market trends without having to rely solely on external financial websites.
2. Broad Selection of IRS-Approved Precious Metals
Lear Capital provides a wide range of IRA-eligible metals, including:
Gold American Eagles
Gold American Buffalos
Canadian Maple Leafs
Silver Eagles
Approved bars from reputable refiners
This large assortment gives investors greater flexibility when building or diversifying their Gold IRA portfolio.
3. Competitive Fees & Clear Pricing
Lear Capital has refined its pricing structure to be more transparent than in past years. While markup ranges vary depending on the product, the company clearly outlines:
Annual IRA maintenance fees
Storage fees for segregated or non-segregated options
Price guarantees
Buyback procedures
Investors appreciate knowing exactly what they are paying for, especially in an industry where hidden fees are common.
4. Reliable Gold IRA Rollover Support
Lear offers a streamlined, guided rollover process for those transferring funds from:
401(k)
Traditional or Roth IRA
403(b)
Eligible pension plans
TSP accounts
The account specialists handle the majority of the administrative work, which makes rollovers faster and more efficient.
5. Strong Reputation & Long Track Record
With decades of experience and thousands of customers, Lear Capital has solidified its position as a credible industry leader. Reviews highlight:
Professional customer service
Helpful account representatives
Reliable shipping and processing
Good long-term support
Ideal For
Investors who want industry-leading market tools and real-time research
Individuals who prefer a larger selection of metals to customize their portfolio
Beginners who want guided rollover assistance
Investors looking for a mid-range minimum investment requirement
Goldencrest Metals (Ranked 3rd Among the Best Gold IRA Companies)
Goldencrest Metals ranks #3 in our Best Gold IRA Companies of 2026, earning its position as the most beginner-friendly option for new investors entering the world of precious metals IRAs. What sets Goldencrest apart is its commitment to simplicity, transparency, and hands-on support, making it an ideal choice for those who have never opened a Self-Directed IRA before.
1. Extremely Simple, Beginner-Friendly Onboarding
Goldencrest stands out for offering one of the most streamlined account setup processes in the industry. Their specialists are trained to guide investors who may be unfamiliar with:
IRA rollover rules
IRS-approved metals
Custodian coordination
Storage requirements
Beginners frequently mention that Goldencrest makes the process feel "stress-free," even for those who have never handled a Self-Directed IRA before.
2. Transparent Pricing & Straightforward Fees
Goldencrest Metals provides clear, upfront pricing, avoiding:
Unnecessary add-on charges
Hidden premiums
Confusing percentage-based markups
This focus on transparency is particularly valuable for new investors who may be cautious about entering a specialized market where some companies rely on aggressive sales tactics.
3. Strong Customer Education Without Sales Pressure
Goldencrest offers helpful guides, IRA walkthroughs, and phone-based support designed to educate rather than overwhelm. Their approach strikes a balance between:
Providing essential information
Avoiding over complicated jargon
Not pushing expensive numismatic coins
This is a major reason Goldencrest resonates with first-time Gold IRA investors.
4. Fast, Efficient Rollovers for 401(k), IRA & TSP Accounts
Goldencrest specializes in quick processing times and hands-on rollover assistance. Their team coordinates directly with custodians to ensure:
Fast transfers
Minimal paperwork for the investor
Clear communication at every stage
Smooth funding without delays
Investors switching from traditional brokerages often rate Goldencrest highly for efficiency and clarity.
5. Good Selection of IRA-Approved Metals
Goldencrest Metals offers a balanced range of:
Gold bars and coins
Silver bars and coins
IRS-approved bullion only
They do not push overpriced collectibles or speculative rare coins - a major plus for compliance and long-term portfolio stability.
Ideal For
First-time Gold IRA investors
Individuals who want a simple, easy-to-understand rollover process
Investors who want clear pricing and no-pressure guidance
Retirement savers who prefer accessible, friendly customer service
Preserve Gold (Ranked 4th Among the Best Gold IRA Companies)
Preserve Gold takes the No.4 position in our Best Gold IRA Companies of 2026 rankings, appealing most to investors who value flexibility, multi-metal diversification, and a customer-driven onboarding experience. Unlike some companies that focus exclusively on gold or silver, Preserve Gold stands out for offering a broader range of precious metals and IRA investment choices without complicating the process or pushing unnecessary products.
The company has built a reputation for reliable support during rollovers, fast account setup, and a no-pressure sales approach that attracts investors looking for a balanced, well-guided experience.
1. Wide Range of Precious Metal Options
Preserve Gold provides one of the broader metal selections in the industry, including:
Gold (bars and coins)
Silver
Platinum
Palladium
Although gold and silver remain the most popular IRA metals, some investors appreciate having the option to diversify into additional metals that can complement their long-term retirement strategy.
2. Flexible Investment Structure
Preserve Gold is known for accommodating investors across a wide range of portfolio sizes. Their flexible approach makes them a strong fit for:
First-time Gold IRA investors
Mid-sized retirement portfolios
Investors seeking multiple metals in one IRA
Individuals with 401(k), TSP, or pension rollovers
This versatility gives Preserve Gold a competitive advantage over companies with rigid minimums or narrow offerings.
3. Easy Rollovers and Strong Support for Retirement Accounts
Preserve Gold has earned a strong reputation for smooth, guided rollover support from:
Traditional and Roth IRAs
Employer retirement plans (401(k), 403(b), 457)
Thrift Savings Plan accounts
Eligible pension accounts
Their team handles custodian communication, paperwork, and follow-up, reducing the workload on the investor. This is particularly important in 2026, as more Americans transition from employer-sponsored plans to self-directed accounts.
4. Competitive Pricing and Straightforward Fees
Preserve Gold maintains transparency in its pricing. Investors report:
Clear explanations of costs
Fair markups on metals
No push toward overpriced collectibles
Predictable annual IRA fees through custodial partners
This makes Preserve Gold a safe option for those wary of hidden charges in the precious metals industry.
5. Strong Buyback Program
Preserve Gold offers a reliable buyback system that helps investors liquidate metals when needed. Their process typically provides:
Fast turnaround
Competitive offers
Clear communication
This feature is valuable for investors who prioritize flexibility and future liquidity.
Ideal For
Investors who want multiple metals beyond gold and silver
Individuals seeking flexible portfolio choices
Customers who want a no-pressure onboarding process
Retirement savers needing fast, easy rollovers
Gold IRA Fees Explained: What You'll Pay in 2026
Below is a detailed breakdown of the typical Gold IRA fees in 2026 and how they apply to Augusta Precious Metals, Lear Capital, Goldencrest Metals, and Preserve Gold.
1. Account Setup Fees
Most Gold IRA custodians charge a one-time setup fee, which typically ranges from $50 to $100.
This fee covers:
Opening the Self-Directed IRA
Initial paperwork
Account registration
Internal processing
Some companies may waive this fee during promotions, but it's generally standard across the industry.
2. Annual Custodian Fees
Because Gold IRAs require oversight from IRS-approved custodians, investors pay an annual maintenance fee, usually between $80 and $150 per year.
This fee covers:
IRS reporting
Compliance management
Account administration
Yearly statement preparation
All four companies in our rankings partner with reputable custodians, and their annual custodian fees fall within this industry-standard range.
3. Storage Fees (Segregated vs. Non-Segregated)
Gold and silver held in an IRA must be stored in a secure, IRS-approved depository such as Brinks or Delaware Depository.
Typical storage fees range from:
$100-$150 per year for non-segregated storage
$150-$250 per year for segregated storage (where metals are stored separately under your name)
Segregated storage is more expensive but provides additional control and peace of mind for some investors.
4. Dealer Markups (Premiums Over Spot Price)
This is where Gold IRA companies can differ dramatically.
Dealer markups refer to the premium charged above the spot price of gold or silver. These premiums depend on:
Type of metal
Mint
Market demand
Production costs
While most reputable companies keep premiums competitive, some less trustworthy firms inflate premiums by selling overpriced collectible coins.
Augusta, Lear, Goldencrest, and Preserve Gold do not push collectibles - a major reason they made the top 4 list.
5. Wire Transfer & Transaction Fees
A few custodians charge small fees for:
Wire transfers
Paper check requests
Transactions (buying or selling metals)
These are usually small - typically $30 to $50 - but it's helpful to ask your custodian for clarity.
6. Buyback Pricing & Liquidity Costs
Good companies offer:
Transparent buyback quotes
Competitive market-based pricing
Fast processing
Augusta and Preserve Gold, in particular, have strong reputations for reliable, hassle-free buybacks.
7. Hidden Fees to Watch Out For
Investors should avoid any company that:
Pushes numismatic coins
Claims home storage IRAs are legal
Offers "secret" vault programs
Charges undisclosed percentage-based fees
Uses high-pressure sales to upsell unnecessary products
These practices signal companies that prioritize profits over investor interests.
How to Choose the Best Gold IRA Company for Your Needs
Below are the most important factors to consider before selecting a Gold IRA provider in 2026.
Transparency and Clarity in Fees
The best Gold IRA companies explain their fees clearly and avoid confusing percentage-based markups. A reputable provider will give you written, detailed fee breakdowns for:
Storage
Custodial maintenance
Setup
Dealer premiums
Buy/sell spreads
If pricing feels unclear or inconsistent, that's a red flag.
2. Strong Reputation & Verified Customer Reviews
Always look for:
A+ BBB rating
High Trustpilot scores
Low complaint volume
Consistent track record over several years
This is why Augusta consistently ranks #1 - its reputation for honesty and clarity is unmatched.
Avoid companies with:
Numerous unresolved complaints
Claims of bait-and-switch pricing
Aggressive sales tactics
3. Quality of Educational Resources
A Gold IRA can be confusing for first-time investors. Choose a company that:
Educates rather than pressures
Offers videos, guides, and 1-on-1 sessions
Explains risks realistically
Helps you understand metals selection and IRS rules
Companies that overhype gold as "guaranteed" or "risk-free" should be avoided.
4. Buyback Program Reliability
A strong buyback program ensures:
You can liquidate your metals quickly
You get fair pricing
You avoid scrambling for outside buyers
This matters especially for retirees who may eventually need to convert metals back into cash.
5. IRA Expertise and Rollover Assistance
The best companies guide you through:
Custodian selection
Rollover paperwork
Transfer timelines
Metal selection
Long-term strategy
Providers like Goldencrest and Preserve Gold are particularly strong in rollover guidance.
6. IRS-Approved Metals Only
Make sure the company strictly sells metals that meet IRS requirements:
Gold: 99.5% purity
Silver: 99.9% purity
Approved coins and bars only
If a company pushes numismatic or collectible coins for "IRA diversification," walk away immediately.
7. Customer Service Style
Every investor has different preferences:
Want premium, white-glove support? Choose Augusta.
Want strong market tools? Choose Lear.
Want simple, beginner-friendly guidance? Choose Goldencrest.
Want flexible, multi-metal portfolios? Choose Preserve Gold.
Match the company's service style with your comfort level and long-term goals.
8. Minimum Investment Requirements
Gold IRAs often require higher initial investments because of storage and custodial costs.
Typical minimums range from:
$10,000 to $50,000 depending on the company
Augusta has a higher minimum ($50,000), while Goldencrest and Preserve Gold are more flexible.
Step-by-Step Guide: How to Open a Gold IRA in 2026
Ryan shares, "Opening a Gold IRA in 2026 is easier than most people expect. While the process involves a few additional steps compared to opening a traditional IRA, a good provider will guide you through every requirement, from paperwork to custodian communication to metal selection."
Step 1: Choose a Reputable Gold IRA Company
Your first decision is selecting the right company - and this determines the quality of your entire experience.
Choose one that offers:
Transparent fees
IRS-approved metals only
No-pressure consultations
Strong reviews
Reliable buyback program
Step 2: Open Your Self-Directed IRA
Your Gold IRA company will help you open a Self-Directed IRA (SDIRA) through an IRS-approved custodian.
This requires:
Basic personal information
Beneficiary designations
A quick digital or paper application
This process is fast - usually 10 to 20 minutes.
Step 3: Choose Your Custodian
Gold IRAs must be administered by an IRS-approved custodian, which handles:
Paperwork
Reporting
Verification of metal deposits
Annual statements
Common custodians include Equity Trust, STRATA Trust, GoldStar Trust, New Direction Trust, and Kingdom Trust.
Your selected Gold IRA company will recommend or coordinate with custodians on your behalf.
Step 4: Fund the Account (Rollover or Transfer)
You can fund your Gold IRA using:
Traditional IRA
Roth IRA
401(k)
403(b)
TSP
Pension rollovers (if eligible)
Direct Rollover (Recommended)
Funds move custodian-to-custodian, meaning you never touch the money.
This avoids:
Taxes
Penalties
The 60-day rollover rule
Indirect Rollover (Avoid If Possible)
Funds are paid to you first - then must be deposited into your new IRA within 60 days.
Risky for beginners, and not recommended unless necessary.
Step 5: Choose Your Gold & Silver Products
Once funds arrive in your SDIRA, you'll choose which IRS-approved metals to purchase, such as:
Gold American Eagles
Gold Buffalos
Gold Canadian Maple Leafs
Silver Eagles
Approved gold or silver bars
Your account representative will guide you based on:
Retirement timeline
Diversification goals
Short-term vs. long-term planning
Market conditions
Step 6: Metals Are Shipped to an IRS-Approved Depository
You cannot store Gold IRA metals at home.
Your metals will be securely stored in facilities such as:
Delaware Depository
Brinks Global
IDS of Texas
Various segregated or non-segregated vaults
These depositories offer:
Insurance
24/7 surveillance
Audits
Strict security protocols
You will receive documentation showing your metals' arrival and storage confirmation.
Step 7: Monitor Your Account & Request Buybacks Anytime
Your IRA custodian provides:
Annual reports
Tax documentation
Account summaries
Your Gold IRA company may also offer ongoing support.
When you're ready to sell, most top companies - especially Augusta and Preserve Gold - offer fast, competitive buyback programs, simplifying liquidation in retirement.
A Gold IRA is a long-term investment. Following these steps with a trusted provider ensures a smooth, compliant, and stress-free setup process in 2026.
About IRAEmpire
IRAEmpire is an independent consumer-focused platform dedicated to reviewing, analyzing, and comparing Gold IRA, Silver IRA, and Crypto IRA companies in the United States. Built on the principles of transparency and unbiased financial education, IRAEmpire provides detailed industry reports, in-depth comparisons, and expert-backed insights designed to help retirement investors make smarter, safer decisions.
IRAEmpire is also known for its comprehensive annual rankings, including Best Gold IRA Companies, Best Silver IRA Companies, and Best Crypto IRA Providers, which help investors navigate a rapidly growing and often confusing industry.
Whether you're planning a rollover, researching providers, or simply exploring diversified retirement strategies, IRAEmpire is committed to delivering straightforward, high-quality guidance that empowers you to protect and grow your wealth with confidence.
