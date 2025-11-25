Maison BARNES Elevates the Art of Living as Café Boulud Earns Michelin and La Liste Recognition

Café Boulud at Maison BARNES retains its Michelin Star for a second consecutive year and is reaffirmed by La Liste among the 1,000 Best Restaurants in the World.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / Maison BARNES is honored to announce that Café Boulud at Maison BARNES has been awarded a prestigious Michelin Star by the Michelin Guide for the second consecutive year. This remarkable achievement not only celebrates culinary excellence but also cements Maison BARNES's unwavering commitment to the global "Art de Vivre" philosophy.

MAISON BARNES



This continued recognition by the Michelin Guide underscores the exceptional talent and dedication of our culinary and service teams. Maison BARNES extends its deepest gratitude to Chef Daniel Boulud for his visionary guidance, Executive Chef Romain Paumier, and every member of the kitchen and dining room staff whose combined expertise consistently shapes memorable experiences.

"Retaining our Michelin Star for the second consecutive year at Café Boulud within Maison BARNES is an immense honor" states Thibault de Saint Vincent, President of BARNES International. "It reflects not only the excellence of Chef Daniel Boulud and his team, but also the deeper ambition of Maison BARNES: to celebrate the Art de Vivre as a living, breathing experience. Here, we welcome our guests as we would in a family home - where gastronomy, culture, and hospitality meet to create moments that are both refined and profoundly human. This distinction confirms our belief that Maison BARNES is more than a destination: it is a place of beauty, generosity, and shared emotion".

In addition to its Michelin distinction, Maison BARNES and Café Boulud are once again honored by La Liste, the global reference for gastronomy. After receiving La Liste's "Best New Opening of the Year" last year, Café Boulud at Maison BARNES is reaffirmed among the "1,000 Best Restaurants in the World," underscoring our dedication to culinary artistry and the Art de Vivre.

Maison BARNES stands as an embassy of the Art de Vivre-a venue devoted to excellence, craftsmanship, and creativity. Bringing together leading French and international brands, it extends beyond haute cuisine to embrace the Art de la Table, architecture, fashion, design, fine arts, and viticulture. Every detail, from interior design to curated events, is crafted to offer an immersive hospitality experience.

Opened in 2024 on Park Avenue in New York, Maison BARNES is a pioneering extension of the BARNES universe into high-end hospitality. It offers a refined space where clients enjoy impeccable service, discover new passions, and join an exclusive community of connoisseurs.

These dual accolades from the Michelin Guide and La Liste reinforce Maison BARNES's promise to deliver the highest standards of gastronomy and hospitality, and its role as a global beacon for the celebration of the Art de Vivre.

About Maison BARNES: Maison BARNES, a distinctive extension of the BARNES brand, is an international ambassador of Art de Vivre, offering an exclusive "home away from home" for an international clientele. Bringing together hospitality, refined gastronomy, art, design, and cultural experiences, Maison BARNES curates an environment of excellence, craftsmanship, and creativity where every interaction elevates the art of living.

About BARNES: Founded in 1995, BARNES is a leading global luxury real estate company and a worldwide ambassador of the Art de Vivre. With over 1,700 collaborators across more than 100 destinations, BARNES offers services beyond real estate, including art consulting, private aviation, yachting, wine properties, and bespoke concierge services. Driven by a passion for excellence, BARNES delivers unique experiences and cultivates a community that cherishes the finest aspects of culture and lifestyle.

SOURCE: MAISON BARNES

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/maison-barnes-elevates-the-art-of-living-as-caf%c3%a9-boulud-earns-michelin-a-1111975