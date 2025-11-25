Universal Green Group: Universal EV Chargers Secures Major NEVI Wins in Maryland and Wisconsin

With 16 NEVI Awards Across Two States, Universal EV Chargers Strengthens Its Leadership in U.S. EV Infrastructure

PLANO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / Universal EV Chargers is closing out the fall season with significant momentum. In the last week of October, the Maryland Department of Transportation released the results for its NEVI Round 2 awards. Universal EV Chargers secured 8 projects, the highest number of awards given to any applicant in this round. Earlier this week, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced its NEVI Round 1.5 selections, where Universal EV Chargers earned 8 conditional awards, placing the company among the top awardees in the state.

These back-to-back wins reflect the company's strong track record across NEVI programs nationwide. Universal EV Chargers continues to expand its role in shaping a reliable, accessible, coast-to-coast charging network built for both everyday drivers and long-distance travelers.

While EV adoption keeps growing, the network still has meaningful gaps. Many of the selected locations in Maryland and Wisconsin sit in places where drivers have historically struggled to find dependable fast charging. These corridors are essential for commuter routes, tourism traffic, regional commerce, and interstate travel.

Each awarded site plays a strategic role in closing those gaps. The locations were selected after careful coordination with state program administrators, local partners, and data-driven assessments of reliability, accessibility, and community impact.

Maryland's Round 2 awards continue the state's push to bring fast charging to both urban and rural communities that need it most. Wisconsin's Round 1.5 awards highlight a growing trend of placing fast chargers at convenience stores, hotels, and travel centers that serve as natural charging hubs.

Across both states, Universal EV Chargers aligns its approach with NEVI's primary goals: a strong driver experience, reliable uptime, and inclusive access that supports a modern transportation network.

Highlights from the Maryland NEVI Round 2 awards

Universal EV Chargers received 8 projects across a diverse mix of hotels and well-trafficked destinations. These sites were designed to strengthen high-need corridors and ensure consistent access across the region.

Maryland's Round 2 award cycle included:

• 48 total ports awarded statewide

• Universal EV Chargers earning the single largest share of projects

• Multiple projects exceeding $840K per site

• Sites positioned to support both local and interstate drivers

• Increased travel reliability for business travelers, hotel guests, and EV commuters

Each Universal EV Chargers site features NEVI-compliant fast charging hardware, OCPP-based software for reliability and monitoring, open access payment options, and a design that prioritizes consistent uptime.

Highlights from the Wisconsin NEVI Round 1.5 awards

Wisconsin's announcement earlier this week underscored a transition toward more strategic siting. The state awarded 26 total projects, with most sites placed at convenience stores, travel centers, and hotels. Universal EV Chargers earned 8 awards, continuing its momentum from other competitive NEVI cycles across the country.

Key insights from Wisconsin's results:

• Universal EV Chargers stands among the top three awardees by number of projects

• Several sites exceed the minimum 150 kW per port requirement

• Selected sites are positioned to fill gaps across Wisconsin's highway and community networks

• Awards include locations at properties that operate 24/7, improving access and convenience for drivers

Wisconsin's NEVI strategy reflects a national trend. States are focusing less on large, one-off installations and more on high-value sites that serve as natural daily touchpoints for drivers.

Driving National Leadership in EV Charging: Universal EV Chargers' Ongoing Expansion

Universal EV Chargers has now secured more than 60 NEVI awards nationwide, placing the company among the Top 5 NEVI awardees in the United States. The company has also installed more than 800 chargers across the country, with new sites being added to the network every week. These latest awards add to the company's expanding portfolio of fast-charging deployments across the United States. Universal EV Chargers now holds a growing list of NEVI awards across multiple states, while also executing on active installations, reliability improvements, and turnkey partnerships with property owners.

The company continues to build a charging ecosystem centered around:

• High-quality, hardware-agnostic fast chargers

• OCPP-based charging management software

• Dynamic load balancing and smart energy features

• Universal payment options and app-free charging

• Strong uptime performance

• Partnerships with hotels, convenience stores, fuel stations, retail centers, and municipalities

The broader goal is simple. Build charging that actually works. Charging that drivers can count on. Charging that makes EV ownership easier, not harder.

A Shared Effort Toward a Connected EV Future

EV charging is still evolving. Every award, installation, and conversation in this industry plays a part in moving the United States closer to a connected national network. Universal EV Chargers appreciates the leadership shown by the Maryland Department of Transportation, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, and the federal NEVI program in accelerating that mission.

Universal EV Chargers looks forward to working closely with property partners, state agencies, and communities as these awarded projects move into development. "We are proud to be part of this mission," said Hemal Doshi, CEO, Universal EV Chargers. "The path to a cleaner transportation future depends on infrastructure that is dependable, accessible and built with long-term resilience. We are excited to continue building it."



NEVI-funded installations for Universal EV Chargers are scheduled to begin in early 2026, further expanding the company's national fast-charging footprint.

About Universal EV Chargers

Universal EV Chargers is a national EV charging solutions provider specializing in turnkey installation including fast charging hardware, OCPP-compliant software, financing and long-term operations and maintenance. With a hardware-agnostic approach and partnerships across hotels, retail centers, municipalities and convenience stores, Universal EV Chargers is committed to building a reliable, accessible EV charging experience for drivers across the United States.

