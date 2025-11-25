Tires Easy Named One of America's Best Online Shops by Newsweek for 2026

Award Underscores the Company's Leadership in Online Tire Retail and Customer Satisfaction

EL SEGUNDO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / The entire Tires Easy team is proud to announce that it has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Online Shops for 2026. This award highlights Tires Easy's trusted and convenient online tire-buying experience backed by top brands, competitive pricing and local installation options.

Now in its seventh year, Newsweek's America's Best Online Shops rankings identify leading e-commerce sites across industries through an in-depth evaluation of eight key dimensions (Traffic Growth, Likelihood of Purchase, Payment & Delivery, Technical Details, Service & Communication, Trust & Security and Structure & Usability). Tires Easy earned its place among the top e-commerce performers in the automotive sector by demonstrating solid growth and customer satisfaction.

"For years, we've been working toward making the online tire buying process as effortless and trustworthy as possible," said Brock Bowman, senior vice president of business development at Tires Easy. "From expanding our partnerships with national installers to improving site experience and fulfillment speed, everything we do is focused on helping customers feel confident every step of the way."

Since its founding in 2004, Tires Easy has sold more than 7 million tires nationwide and earned over 30,000 five-star reviews. The company offers more than 200 tire brands, giving customers access to a wide selection that includes premium, mid-tier and value options. Customers can choose to have tires shipped directly to their home or to one of Tires Easy's growing network of installer partners, including Pep Boys, Monro and TireChoice.

According to Newsweek's award site, "This year's ranking recognizes 500 leading online shops across 25 categories, evaluated through a rigorous multistep process based on 46 objective and subjective criteria. The evaluation combined site performance metrics encompassing trust and security, usability, delivery, payment, technical details and traffic growth with consumer input from an online panel survey of over 3,000 American shoppers. These shoppers assessed subjective factors such as homepage clarity, communication and overall likelihood of purchase, with dimensions weighted by what respondents indicated mattered most to them."

Newsweek's recognition follows a period of strong growth and innovation, including new digital integrations and national partnerships that make online tire shopping even more convenient. Bowman noted that the company's focus on customer trust and continuous improvement reflects broader trends in the $60 billion U.S. tire replacement market, where convenience, digital access and transparency are essential for consumers.

"Most drivers don't realize they can buy tires online, even though they're already used to shop for everything from groceries to cars, whether from the local grocery app or sites like Carvana and CarMax," Bowman said. "When people discover how easy it is, they love that they can compare brands, prices and reviews all in one place. Newsweek's recognition shows that our focus on combining smart technology with trusted brands and great local service really connects with customers. We're proud to make tire buying simpler, more transparent and a little more human."

About Tires Easy

Since 2004, Tires Easy has simplified tire shopping for drivers across the continental U.S. With over 7 million tires sold, 30,000+ five-star ratings and recognition in Newsweek's America's Best Online Shops for 2025 and 2026, the company has earned a reputation for trust and reliability. Tires Easy offers more than 200 tire brands and partners with national installers like Pep Boys, Monro and TireChoice to make tire buying fast, affordable and worry-free. Headquartered in El Segundo, California, Tires Easy proudly serves drivers nationwide.

Media Contacts:

Tammy Cancela

tammy@trizcom.com

972-898-8413

Jo Trizila

jo@trizcom.com

214-232-0078

SOURCE: Tires Easy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/tires-easy-named-one-of-americas-best-online-shops-by-newsweek-for-2026-1111938