SMX Public Limited: SMX Just Solved Gold's Biggest Problem, and the World Is Listening

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2025 / Gold has always been valuable because it's scarce, durable, and universally recognized. What has held it back in modern markets is not the metal itself but the limitations of how it is authenticated. Investors, institutions, and regulators all face the same obstacle. They depend on paperwork rather than proof, a gap that limits how the asset can be used, traded, and integrated into high-velocity financial systems.

As SMX (NASDAQ:SMX) takes the stage at the 2025 DMCC Precious Metals Conference, it brings a model that removes that obstacle entirely. Unlike anything else, SMX gives precious metals an embedded molecular identity, which is more than an upgrade; it's ushering in a system that can shape the next era of global precious metals commerce.

Dubai is positioned at the center of this evolution. The DMCC has spent years building an environment where global commodities can operate with clarity, speed, and integrity. Its leadership understands that the market is no longer satisfied with traditional declarations of origin or paper-based audit trails. Participants want assets that can travel through an international ecosystem without losing their identity along the way.

Making The Physical Digital

That requirement fits directly with SMX's Physical to Digital Link, which anchors verification inside the material. It prepares the gold market to function in a world where transparency is mandatory rather than optional. This is the point where the discussion shifts from operational improvement to market transformation. Because verified identity does more than streamline movement. It expands what gold can be.

When every ounce, bar, or nugget carries its own permanent signature, the asset becomes easier to manage, certify, and integrate into digital ownership models without relying on speculative frameworks.

It also supports a broader range of custody options, investor products, and settlement structures because each stakeholder can trust the integrity of the metal with far greater precision. The gold market gains flexibility without sacrificing its historical stability. SMX's work makes that possible.

Identity That Travels Through the Entire Lifecycle

Remember that gold rarely stays in one form forever. Bars are melted, recast, transported, vaulted, and traded repeatedly. Each transformation creates opportunities for confusion or manipulation. Traditional methods struggle to track the continuity of identity through these changes because surface markings can be altered or lost. SMX eliminates that vulnerability. Its identity system is embedded at the molecular level, which means it survives every step of the lifecycle. A bar refined today can be traced decades from now, no matter how many times it has been handled.

This level of consistency changes the expectations placed on refineries, vaults, and logistics providers. Institutions no longer need to rely solely on external tests or overlapping documentation. They can verify the metal's identity at any time with confidence that the result reflects the asset's entire history. Even organizations with deep experience handling precious metals, including companies like Brink's, recognize the value of technology that strengthens custody and audit processes. A system built on permanent identity reduces disputes, increases efficiency, and aligns operations with a market that demands stronger accountability.

The benefit extends into recycling and sustainability. The ability to track material through multiple life cycles supports responsible sourcing frameworks and circular economy models without creating additional administrative burdens. Identity becomes the connective tissue that links each phase of the metal's journey. The result is a supply chain that can demonstrate both authenticity and environmental stewardship. This is the type of structural improvement international regulators and global buyers increasingly expect from major gold hubs. Dubai is preparing for that future. SMX is delivering the tools that make it possible.

A Pathway to Modern Ownership Without Speculation

Not only that, SMX is changing the conversation around modernizing gold ownership, which is often clouded by hype and terminology that distracts from the real need. The market is not looking for experimental systems. It's looking for reliable ways to tie physical assets to digital records without introducing volatility or risk. SMX's identity technology achieves that by focusing on verification rather than invention. It gives gold a stable foundation in the digital economy without changing what the asset fundamentally is.

This creates room for new types of investor products that rely on clarity rather than complexity. Institutions can build offerings around verified identity because they know the underlying asset carries information that cannot be separated from the metal. Investors gain greater confidence because transparency becomes a measurable feature rather than a marketing term. Regulators gain stronger oversight because identity stays intact across borders. The market becomes more secure without becoming more complicated.

As SMX presents at the DMCC Precious Metals Conference, the message will be straightforward. Gold is ready to function at a higher level because identity is no longer an external label. It's part of the metal itself. That single shift opens the door to greater trust, broader use cases, and investor frameworks that keep pace with global finance. It's the next generation of gold ownership. This one will be built on verification, not speculation.

About SMX

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: matters relating to the Company's fight against abusive and possibly illegal trading tactics against the Company's stock; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact: info@securitymattersltd.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-just-solved-golds-biggest-problem-and-the-world-is-listening-1112000